BenFred's 5: Javier Baez gives a big thumbs down to his free-agent upside

1. Baez a fit here? Thumbs down
At times this season I have wondered if Javier Baez could be a good fit for the Cardinals.
Middle infield is a significant concern, as we all know. Shortstop Paul DeJong's future is hazy. Big free-agent shortstops will be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals showed at least some interest in discussing a Trevor Story trade near the deadline. But let's face it, the Cardinals' track record in luring the top free agents and their willingness to provide the lengthy, expensive contracts those top free agents demand is not great. So, it made some sense to see a potential fit for Baez, who is not at the tip-top of that free-agent list, and the Cardinals maybe being a match.
Baez strikes out too much and doesn't get on base often enough, but he has smacked 26 homers and can play either second or short. He could reunite with his friend and World Baseball Classic teammate Yadier Molina for breathtaking tags of those foolish enough to try to steal. He could stick it to the Cubs. I could see a potential fit, is all. In part because Baez is an exciting player and this Cardinals team could use some more of that, too.
Then Baez went and gave Mets fans the thumbs down, a post-hit celebration he explained as his reaction to crowds booing him and his teammates for their uninspired play as the Mets have fallen behind in the NL's second-wild card slog. Update: I'm not so sure about Baez maybe being a fit here. In fact, I'm out. Fans here don't boo as easily as the Mets faithful, but their expectations are high and players who don't perform feel the pressure. Some guys can't handle New York, and Baez seems to be one of them. That's enough for me to press pause on the idea he would thrive in the slower but still quite formidable St. Louis pressure cooker, especially with the ex-Cubs baggage he would be carrying.
Look, every player under the microscope has had a moment where he would like to give scorned fans a taste of their own medicine. Most are savvy enough to realize it's an unwinnable situation. Baez apparently isn't.
Imagine if embattled Matt Carpenter started giving a thumbs down after he got on base. Cardinals Twitter would melt. Baez should prioritize finding his way back to the Cubs, and the Cubs should have an easier time signing him now that he dented his value.
2. The NL Central's Cardinal killers
No major league hitter with more than 15 at-bats against the Cardinals this season can match the production of Cardinal killer Yoshi Tsutsugo. In 17 at-bats against the Birds, the Pirate is now averaging .353 with a .455 on-base percentage and a 1.176 slugging percentage. His walk-off winner against Alex Reyes on Sunday was his fourth homer against the Cardinals. In 17 at-bats! You know who comes close to this kind of damage? Jesse Winker. In more chances (50 at-bats) the Reds' No. 2 hitter has torched the Cardinals for a .440 average, a .500 on-base percentage and an .880 slugging percentage. He's hit the most homers (six) and extra-base hits (10) against the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals are in Cincinnati for three games starting tonight. Look out.
3. Burden take wasn't bluster
Apparently I ruffled some feathers with a line in my Sunday column about Luther Burden III that described the East St. Louis star receiver as, "the best player on the field, and it was not close." I'd challenge anyone who watched the Flyer's 48-44 win against CBC without a rooting interest to prove that claim false, but my intent was not to diminish the performance of others. The game was thrilling. I commend both teams for starting the season with a bang. CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert was fearless. Flyers running back Ali Wells was a workhorse. CBC running back Jeremiyah Love, just a junior, didn't let an injury he's still recovering from stop him from a stunning 81-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He only got two carries. Might have been a different outcome if he had received a few more. Anyway, what was expected to be a great game did not disappoint. And yes, Burden was the most dynamic difference-maker on a field full talent. Here's the full coverage of the game from David Kvidahl if you missed it, along with my column on Burden, and why Mizzou fans have a say in where he will be playing next fall.
4. Impressive honor
I want to write more about this later in the season so I'll keep it short, but congratulations to Ohio State receiver and CBC alum Kamryn Babb on being named as one of the Buckeyes' captains this fall. Babb's torn each of his knees up twice, and three of the injuries have happened since he left high school. It's not yet known if he will be able to play this season, but because of his leadership and positivity despite countless health hurdles, his teammates voted him in as one of the team's six captains. Pretty amazing.
5. Bielema sweats, but Williams doesn't
The world is a better place with Bret Bielema post-game press conferences.
An early injury to Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters did not stop the Illini from beating Nebraska in Saturday's Week-Zero home opener. Impressive win for Illinois. Disaster for Nebraska and Scott Frost. But back to Illinois native Bielema. When asked after the game if the TV cameras caught him shedding some tears after a statement win in his debut, he answered, "No, I was just sweating."
Isn't it nice when these coaches are relatable?
Former Trinity quarterback-turned-receiver Isiah Williams was busy giving Nebraska reasons to perspire during the 30-22 Illinois win. He caught six passes for 41 yards. His third-quarter touchdown catch was Illinois' final TD and stretched the lead to 21 points before Nebraska started a failed comeback attempt.
“I told (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) probably about two weeks into fall camp, ‘Let’s do some fun things with him," Bielema said about Williams after the win. "Let’s do some things and put him in positions that people are gonna have to worry about where he’s at.’ I think he’s a guy you can game plan around offensively.”
How many quarterbacks transfer the moment things don't work out as planned?
Williams made a different decision, and it's paying off. Good for him, and Bielema.