BenFred's 5: Javier Baez gives a big thumbs down to his free-agent upside

Look, every player under the microscope has had a moment where he would like to give scorned fans a taste of their own medicine. Most are savvy enough to realize it's an unwinnable situation. Baez apparently isn't.

Imagine if embattled Matt Carpenter started giving a thumbs down after he got on base. Cardinals Twitter would melt. Baez should prioritize finding his way back to the Cubs, and the Cubs should have an easier time signing him now that he dented his value.

2. The NL Central's Cardinal killers

No major league hitter with more than 15 at-bats against the Cardinals this season can match the production of Cardinal killer Yoshi Tsutsugo. In 17 at-bats against the Birds, the Pirate is now averaging .353 with a .455 on-base percentage and a 1.176 slugging percentage. His walk-off winner against Alex Reyes on Sunday was his fourth homer against the Cardinals. In 17 at-bats! You know who comes close to this kind of damage? Jesse Winker. In more chances (50 at-bats) the Reds' No. 2 hitter has torched the Cardinals for a .440 average, a .500 on-base percentage and an .880 slugging percentage. He's hit the most homers (six) and extra-base hits (10) against the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals are in Cincinnati for three games starting tonight. Look out.

3. Burden take wasn't bluster