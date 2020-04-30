BenFred's 5: Key for Molina's extension is Cardinals and catcher remembering they're better off together

Don’t forget fan favorite. The public backlash of losing Molina would be severe, and it should be, as long as Molina does not make ridiculous demands. The Cardinals need Molina more than any other team needs him, and no other team would appreciate him like the Cardinals do. Both parties should keep that in mind when it comes to negotiations. If they do, this will be no sweat.

4. R-E-S-P-E-C-T

The only thing worth really fearing here is that some slight, real or perceived, could become a sticking point. We have witnessed many times over the years what respect means to Molina, and how he responds to what he perceives as a lack of it. Cubs star Kris Bryant found out. So did former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. If Molina begins to feel like the Cardinals are slow-playing him or shortchanging him, this could become a much more difficult discussion.

The most obvious potential snags include, of course, the money. Molina’s expiring contract pays him $20 million per season. He would accept less on an extension, right? He told ESPN he’s pursuing a deal with the Cardinals that would carry him through the 2022 season. Would he take an incentive-laden contract based on innings caught per season? Would he accept a one-year deal with a mutual option for another? And here’s the big question: Will he ask more from the Cardinals than he would accept from a new team?