BenFred's 5: Kim was Cardinals' rookie of the year

I'm buying the Illinois basketball hype. I think Brad Underwood has a Final Four team. That's if there is an NCAA Tournament this season. COVID could be a real problem for college basketball. Indoors. Smaller rosters. I worry. Hurry up, vaccine.

Travis Ford's SLU team is worthy of a top-25 spot. Key players are back. Some new talent will contribute. Don't overlook the impact that could be made by a healthy Fred Thatch and Gibson Jimerson.

So much of Mizzou's basketball season will depend on how much Jeremiah Tilmon has improved. You have heard this before. I don't blame you if you're feeling pessimistic.

Tyler O'Neill is a Gold Glove winner but Paul Goldschmidt is not? Cite whatever statistics you like, but that makes no sense to me.

I keep hearing from Cardinals fans who want Harrison Bader to find a hat that fits. Just passing it along. Can't say I disagree.

I will be surprised if Kansas City's push to host the NBA's Toronto Raptors for a season due to COVID-related issues in Canada winds up being successful. Even if it is, it would make little sense for St. Louis to try to get in on that action. Kansas City, unlike St. Louis, has an arena that does not have NHL scheduling priorities. Unless a deep-pocketed investor is determined to put St. Louis on the NBA's radar as a potential expansion site, there's little financial reward in bending over backward to play temporary host to a league's likely fan-less season when that league is not interested in setting up shop in your city in the future. I'd love to see the NBA in St. Louis. I'm also a realist.

