BenFred's 5: Kim was Cardinals' rookie of the year

Five quick STL sports thoughts from columnist Ben Frederickson . . .
1. No question about Kim's place in 2021
Kwang Hyun Kim won’t win the National League Rookie of the year award that will be announced Monday night on MLB Network.
This year’s finalists are Alec Bohm of the Phillies, Jake Cronenworth of the Padres and St. Louis local Devin Williams of the Brewers.
Don’t be surprised, though, if Kim winds up receiving some points once the full results are announced. He certainly earned some consideration.
Kim's journey from the KBO to MLB was just the beginning of the wild ride that became year one of this two-year deal with the Cardinals.
He overcame the COVID-19 chaos that shuttered baseball during spring training and kept him from his family, a kidney ailment that hospitalized him at one point during the season and the Cardinals’ initial mistake of assigning him the role of closer.
Through it all, Kim crafted a 1.62 ERA and a .197 opponent average in 39 innings. Only six NL rookies pitched more innings. None of those six had an ERA close to Kim’s. Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers was the closest, at 2.31. And Gonsolin was barely a major league rookie. He pitched 40-plus innings in 2019.
Kim struck out twice as many batters (24) as he walked (12) and allowed only 12 extra-base hits to 154 batters faced.
This would not be up for consideration for BBWAA voters, as these awards reflect regular-season performance only, but the 32-year-old southpaw from Korea also made some unique baseball history.
Kim became the first pitcher since the save became an official stat (1969) who earned a save in his major league debut and later that same season started a playoff game.
There were a few other NL rookies who made bigger impacts on their teams in 2020, but it’s probably safe to say none of those rookies overcame more than Kim.
He was, by far, the Cardinals’ rookie of the year in 2020.
And he belongs in the rotation, no doubt about it, entering 2021.
2. Georgia on my mind
Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team has just one truly regrettable loss. It’s the Tennessee game. If that game is played again now, I think the Tigers win. The wheels are off the wagon for the Vols, losers of four straight.
The loss at Florida was not regrettable. The mid-game fight was. But not the game. The Gators' thumping of Georgia on Saturday showed why. The Gators thumped the then fifth-ranked Bulldogs, too.
Now the Tigers get the Bulldogs. At home. Georgia could lack some bite after its hopes of playing for the national championship disappeared.
Georgia’s offense has issues. Its roster, like Mizzou’s, has been thinned by injuries. Mizzou has played much better at home than on the road.
The Tigers have a chance Saturday. Probably a better chance than they had against Florida.
3. Sankey missed with Mullen 'punishment'
Florida coach Dan Mullen had no business being on the sideline for the Gators’ big win against Georgia.
He was fined a meager (for him) $25,000 after fanning the flames of that fight between the Tigers and the Gators.
That’s the same punishment that was slapped on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin for recently criticizing officials, and the same one that was once slapped on Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk for his verbal dust-up with South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.
You tell me what’s worse — encouraging a fistfight on the field during a pandemic, or saying something regrettable on Twitter or during a radio interview?
Apparently, to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, it’s all the same.
Mullen should have missed a game, like the players involved in the fight he encouraged.
4. Mets money
Here is one number to keep in mind as we hear often this MLB offseason about how brutal the business of baseball has become for team owners: $2.4 billion.
That’s what it cost hedge fund manager Steve Cohen to finally buy the Mets — after a season in which the team played no games in front of fans.
So, as the parameters of the 2021 season are negotiated, and the politicking continues in the advance of the current collective bargaining agreement’s expiration after that 2021 season, don’t forget that owning a baseball team is still a very rewarding enterprise.
If it wasn’t, we would see more owners offloading their teams.
5. Braggin' Rights beware?
If the annual Mizzou-Illinois Braggin' Rights game can be played this season, and I hope that is the case, why can't it be played in St. Louis? What makes playing it on one campus or the other safer than playing it at Enterprise Center? Maybe it makes no difference if fans can't fill the venue, but letting a true neutral-site rivalry game slip away from its neutral-site venue is often the first step toward that game returning to campuses for good. Just saying.
Some more random thoughts that popped up during a week of vacation . . .
I'm buying the Illinois basketball hype. I think Brad Underwood has a Final Four team. That's if there is an NCAA Tournament this season. COVID could be a real problem for college basketball. Indoors. Smaller rosters. I worry. Hurry up, vaccine.
Travis Ford's SLU team is worthy of a top-25 spot. Key players are back. Some new talent will contribute. Don't overlook the impact that could be made by a healthy Fred Thatch and Gibson Jimerson.
So much of Mizzou's basketball season will depend on how much Jeremiah Tilmon has improved. You have heard this before. I don't blame you if you're feeling pessimistic.
Tyler O'Neill is a Gold Glove winner but Paul Goldschmidt is not? Cite whatever statistics you like, but that makes no sense to me.
I keep hearing from Cardinals fans who want Harrison Bader to find a hat that fits. Just passing it along. Can't say I disagree.
I will be surprised if Kansas City's push to host the NBA's Toronto Raptors for a season due to COVID-related issues in Canada winds up being successful. Even if it is, it would make little sense for St. Louis to try to get in on that action. Kansas City, unlike St. Louis, has an arena that does not have NHL scheduling priorities. Unless a deep-pocketed investor is determined to put St. Louis on the NBA's radar as a potential expansion site, there's little financial reward in bending over backward to play temporary host to a league's likely fan-less season when that league is not interested in setting up shop in your city in the future. I'd love to see the NBA in St. Louis. I'm also a realist.
