BenFred's 5: KK's tight back tightens squeeze on Cards rotation, telling quote on Carp, updates on Gorman/Liberatore and more

Five spring training topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that Cardinals fans should be discussing . . .
1. Kim's sore back tightens squeeze on Cardinals' rotation
JUPITER, Fla. • As what was originally planned to be a Saturday night Grapefruit League start against the Marlins approached, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux were both upbeat about what had, so far, been a disappointing spring launch for Kwang Hyun Kim.
KK had surrendered 10 hits and seven earned runs in two Grapefruit League starts that totaled three innings. He had issued nearly as many walks (three) as strikeouts (four). KK, a perfectionist, had been hard on himself in the post-game Zooms. He was disappointed with his velocity in his first start, but it improved in his second.
Some opted for panic, fearing the Cardinals' unofficial rookie of the year from the 2020 season is going to fall apart in 2021.
Saturday's news won't help that crowd.
Meanwhile, the folks who were shouting their concerns about the state of the rotation are looking more right than ever before. Credit where it's due. I was on the optimistic end. It's not playing out so well.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, not Kim, is starting here at Roger Dean Stadium on Saturday. Kim was scratched due to back tightness that has developed in the last bullpen session he had three days ago. Shildt revealed the setback during Saturday afternoon's pre-game Zoom session with the media. That's why the blog you read here this morning had a much different headline about Kim. I had to rewrite it after the news. Maddux's comments earlier this week were about KK's pitches. Now the conversation is about the 32-year-old southpaw's health. This back issue, Shildt said, is not something KK has experienced before.
"He's currently getting treatment for that," Shildt said. "He has responded well to treatment, but clearly it's a setback from his throwing. He's now loosened up. He's able to be more mobile. I won't put a timeline on when he's going to be back to throw. We don't think it's a huge setback, but nonetheless a setback. We will evaluate it as we go. The back is loosening up. It's nothing that's overly concerning from a long-term situation, but it is something that's going to interrupt his throwing at the moment."
Earlier in the week, Maddux had explained why he thinks Kim is in line for another strong season. Other than the Padres, no team outside of the National and American League Central saw Kim and his wide variety of pitches last season.
"He gets a second crack at a first time," Maddux said. "We did face the same teams all the time last year. Within our division, there were no secrets. Everybody knew what everybody had. It really became cat-and-mouse for a lot of hitters and pitchers. In KK's situation, he was new to everyone. But by the end of the season the teams in our division knew KK just like they knew the other guys. Moving into this year, we have not played the East, we have not played the West. He's going to have opportunities to see teams for the first time. As far as facing those teams we faced last year, even though we saw them two, three, four times, he kept getting better as the season went on. He's a veteran guy who has pitched at the highest levels over there in Korea. He knows what he needs to do to succeed. He's been a successful pitcher his whole career. I look for good things out of KK. He will make any adjustments, and he will make them on the fly."
The Cardinals seem optimistic that can still be the case for KK.
It's also fair and necessary to point out that the Cardinals' stance on pitching injuries is to be optimistic until they can't be optimistic any longer. When Kim pitches again, and how it goes, will be the true test. Kim joins Miles Mikolas on the list of two key Cardinals on injury watch. Mikolas (shoulder) is not going to be ready by the start of the regular season. There was no guarantee Saturday that Kim will be.
"With Miles, we know that we are going to have an adjustment, and he won't be in our rotation to start the season," Shildt said. "We don't anticipate it being that long (after the season starts), but we don't know what exactly that time frame looks like. Possibly the same thing with KK. Can't rule it out. We have an off day after the first day in Cincinnati, and then we go five straight into our home opener on the 8th. So, not sure about KK, what that looks like. It's possible he may not make that first start. We are not going to push it just to push it. We have other candidates. We will figure it out as we go."
The Cardinals sound like they're willing to lean on Ponce de Leon and John Gant. Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford are in the rotation mix still. Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson do not seem to be on track to be considered as major league starters to start the season. Shildt is now referring to Carlos Martinez as a starter. The erosion of the competition that put him squarely back into the rotation is a sign of the turbulence the Cardinals are navigating at the moment. Martinez was supposed to be competing for the fifth spot, remember?
Mikolas is out for the time being. Alex Reyes has been declared a reliever. KK is now up in the air. I wrote earlier this week that the Cardinals need to consider finding a way to infuse some veteran pitching into the rotation conversation. That would make even more sense now.
2. Don't miss this Mozeliak quote about Carpenter
Matt Carpenter is now zero-for-15 this spring. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is pressing the patience button for now, but that predictable request is now accompanied by an admission — at some point the results can't be ignored.
"As we get 10 days from now or two weeks, this question is going to be have to answered differently," Mozeliak said Tuesday.
3. Easier said than done with Reyes
Here are my two Alex Reyes fears now that the Cardinals have made it clear they are going to bring him out of the bullpen instead of giving him a chance to start. One is that the Cardinals will struggle to find Reyes enough high-leverage innings to reach the 80 to 100-inning target the team would prefer he reaches in order to start in 2022, and that the struggle to find those innings will lead to Reyes pitching in too many low-leverage situations. That would be a waste of talent. The other fear is that the Cardinals do specifically use Reyes for high-leverage situations, and then fall short of the innings target, and one year from now we are hearing the same things about Reyes not being ready to start.
“How do you best optimize someone who may look as good as anybody in this camp?" Mozeliak said this week. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well. That’s something we are going to have to work through.”
A Cardinals reliever has not pitched 100 or more innings since Todd Worrell (103.2 innings) since in 1986. A Cardinals reliever has not pitched 90 or more innings since Manny Aybar (93.1 innings) in 1999. Does Reyes wind up bein more or less the setup man to closer Jordan Hicks?
4. Can Helsley weaponize his curve?
Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley can throw four-seam fastballs 100 mph or faster. He's got a well-established slider/cutter that averages around 90 mph. If he can establish his curveball, which averages around 80 mph, look out. But for now he's behind on the curve. In the two Grapefruit League games he's pitched in at Roger Dean Stadium, where public pitch-tracking data is available, Helsley has used the curveball just five times. Three of them were balls that generated no swings. One was a line-drive out. Just one was a swing and miss. Helsley has used the curve just 10 percent of the time since his MLB debut in 2019, according to Brooks Baseball data. It does not need to be a high-use pitch for him, but if he can make it more effective when he does turn to it, he might be borderline unhittable.
5. Camp catching up to prized prospects
The future is very bright for both Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore. That said, this camp is beginning to remind us of the difference between the future and the present. Gorman is now one-for-12 with one walk, four strikeouts and no extra-base hits in Grapefruit League play. He's looked overmatched at times. His defense at third bas been sharp, much improved. I'd like to see him spend some time at second base before camp closes. Liberatore has allowed five hits and six runs — and eight walks — in four Grapefruit League innings. He's snapped off some of the prettiest curveballs in camp, but needs to improve his command, as do most young, exciting pitchers.