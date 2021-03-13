BenFred's 5: KK's tight back tightens squeeze on Cards rotation, telling quote on Carp, updates on Gorman/Liberatore and more

"He's currently getting treatment for that," Shildt said. "He has responded well to treatment, but clearly it's a setback from his throwing. He's now loosened up. He's able to be more mobile. I won't put a timeline on when he's going to be back to throw. We don't think it's a huge setback, but nonetheless a setback. We will evaluate it as we go. The back is loosening up. It's nothing that's overly concerning from a long-term situation, but it is something that's going to interrupt his throwing at the moment."

"He gets a second crack at a first time," Maddux said. "We did face the same teams all the time last year. Within our division, there were no secrets. Everybody knew what everybody had. It really became cat-and-mouse for a lot of hitters and pitchers. In KK's situation, he was new to everyone. But by the end of the season the teams in our division knew KK just like they knew the other guys. Moving into this year, we have not played the East, we have not played the West. He's going to have opportunities to see teams for the first time. As far as facing those teams we faced last year, even though we saw them two, three, four times, he kept getting better as the season went on. He's a veteran guy who has pitched at the highest levels over there in Korea. He knows what he needs to do to succeed. He's been a successful pitcher his whole career. I look for good things out of KK. He will make any adjustments, and he will make them on the fly."