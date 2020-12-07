BenFred's 5: Mizzou has shot at special Saturday in CoMo

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:
1) Tigers positioned for special Saturday
Gary Pinkel's favorite description applies.
Most would say Mizzou has a massive opportunity this weekend in CoMo.
Pinkel would probably opt for, "mammoth."
And he would be correct.
When was the last time Mizzou's men's basketball team and football team were ranked at the same time?
You have to go all the way back to January 2014, when Frank Haith’s basketball Tigers were sitting at No. 21 while Pinkel’s football Tigers grabbed the No. 5 spot in the final AP poll after rebounding from their SEC championship loss to Auburn by beating Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.
It hasn't happened since.
It could happen again if the Tigers find a way to pull off a cross-sports sweep of Georgia (football) and Illinois (basketball) on Saturday.
Cuonzo Martin’s basketball Tigers are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 entering a week that features games against Liberty on Wednesday and No. 6 Illinois on Braggin’ Rights Saturday night. Don’t overlook Liberty. The Flames (4-2) have wins against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Eli Drinkwitz's football Tigers, also receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25, have won five of their last six games entering Saturday’s home game against No. 12 Georgia (6-2). The Bulldogs' only losses are to No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida.
COVID and the restrictions created to minimize its spread will keep campus from buzzing like it normally would. The football crowd will be severely limited. No fans are allowed at the Braggin' Rights game, which shifts from St. Louis to Mizzou Arena during this strange season. None of that minimizes the opportunity that awaits Mizzou. It's mammoth.
2) A telling Mizzou hoops number
Here’s a stat that says something about why Martin's team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013: 1.43.
That’s not an ace’s ERA.
It’s the Tigers’ assist to turnover ratio through wins against Oral Roberts, Oregon and Wichita State.
Assists: 50.
Turnovers: 35.
Difference from last season: Significant.
The Tigers’ current ratio is tied with Gonzaga and Villanova.
Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the nation according to the latest AP poll. Villanova’s ranked ninth.
Last season, the Tigers’ assist to turnover ratio of 0.81 was second-worst in the SEC.
Xavier Pinson has matured. Mark Smith is healthy. The Tigers have figured out how to break the press. All of it is adding up, and it's noticeable.
3) On French, and free throws
Two conclusions can be made after SLU’s 107-54 pummeling of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
One: The Golden Lions are not good. The Billikens joined Marquette, Wisconsin and Northwestern on the list of teams to beat UAPB by more than 30 points. Ouch.
Two: Hasahn French is ready to roll. The senior forward showed no signs of rust after missing the first two games with concussion-related symptoms. French (15 points) made seven of his eight field goals, dished six assists, grabbed four boards and blocked two shots in just 22 minutes. French’s passing ability should be a bigger strength for this season’s team, because this season’s team can shoot from the outside better than it has in the past. Through three games, SLU’s 49.2 3-point percentage leads the A-10.
Meanwhile SLU’s biggest sore spot in the past, a horrid free-throw percentage, has been significantly improved it seems. The Billikens are shooting better than 76 percent from the charity stripe, up from their terrible 58 percent last season. Some of that is because French, a career 35 percent free-throw maker, has been out. But the big man made one of two attempts in his first game as a senior. That’ll work.
4) Dad strength incoming for Voit
Congratulations to St. Louis native, former Cardinals first baseman and current Yankees slugger Luke Voit.
Voit and his wife, Tori, have announced a baby is on the way.
I suppose that means the 2020 MLB Home Run King will now have dad strength. Scary thought.
A total of 151 major league hitters have compiled 700-plus at-bats since Voit was traded by the Cardinals to the Yankees for relievers Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve.
Only eight hitters on that list have produced a better at-bat to homer ratio than Voit.
Here’s the list:
Mike Trout: 10.82 AB/HR
Pete Alonso: 11.67
Christian Yelich: 11.79
Nelson Cruz: 12.25
Hunter Renfroe: 12.88
Joc Pederson: 13.07
Eugenio Suarez: 13.08
Jorge Soler: 13.18
Luke Voit: 13.58
5) Sad Blues news
Condolences to Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and the entire Armstrong family after the passing of Hall of Fame NHL linesman Neil Armstrong. Army’s father’s work ethic and the nickname it secured, “Iron Man”, played a major role in shaping the drive of the son who steers the Blues. I’m glad Armstrong got to visit his father with the Stanley Cup before he passed.
“I would hope I had a quarter of his work ethic,” Armstrong told me during the Blues’ championship run. “My biggest fear was tarnishing his name.”
