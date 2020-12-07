BenFred's 5: Mizzou has shot at special Saturday in CoMo

Last season, the Tigers’ assist to turnover ratio of 0.81 was second-worst in the SEC.

Xavier Pinson has matured. Mark Smith is healthy. The Tigers have figured out how to break the press. All of it is adding up, and it's noticeable.

3) On French, and free throws

Two conclusions can be made after SLU’s 107-54 pummeling of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

One: The Golden Lions are not good. The Billikens joined Marquette, Wisconsin and Northwestern on the list of teams to beat UAPB by more than 30 points. Ouch.

Two: Hasahn French is ready to roll. The senior forward showed no signs of rust after missing the first two games with concussion-related symptoms. French (15 points) made seven of his eight field goals, dished six assists, grabbed four boards and blocked two shots in just 22 minutes. French’s passing ability should be a bigger strength for this season’s team, because this season’s team can shoot from the outside better than it has in the past. Through three games, SLU’s 49.2 3-point percentage leads the A-10.