BenFred's 5: Mizzou wins a big one, Illinois loses a tough one and Braggin' Rights benefits

“Jim is a technician,” Pace wrote. “The first thing Jim Hanifan did for me was strip my game down a little bit. We worked on nothing but technique that first year. He said he wouldn’t put me out there until my technique was correct and I was ready to play. I missed mini-camps and most of training camp due to contract negotiations between my agent and the St. Louis Rams. Even though I was the first overall player taken in the 1997 draft, Jim didn’t make me a starter until the sixth game of the season. For the first five games he’d have me play a series or two, then bring me out so I could make adjustments and learn. I really appreciated that patience from an offensive line coach.”