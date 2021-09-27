BenFred's 5: Mizzou's defense is being trampled under foot

Five topics from the notebook of sports columnist Ben Frederickson . . .
1. Mizzou's defense is being trampled under foot
New Mizzou defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has his work cut out for him, though I'm not sure there's a scheme change out there that can make tackles for players on the field. If you ever snapped a chin strap, you know a big part of defense is delivering the blow. Be the hammer, not the nail.
The Tigers through four games appear to have too many nails.
Mizzou is second-to-last in the nation in rushing defense, surrendering an average of 271 yards per game. Vanderbilt is allowing an average of 208. The Tigers already have allowed 33 rushes of 10 or more yards, which is second-worst in the nation. Kansas has allowed 32.
I know he got himself kicked off the team by throwing a temper tantrum on the sideline, but maybe Ohio State transfer linebacker K'Vaughan Pope would be worth a Hail Mary chance if the Tigers can get him? Thinking outside the box would be wise. So would stacking the box. When you are giving up 6.16 yards per rushing attempt, you can't afford to worry about the pass.
2. Some Tigers fans need to toughen up
I don't think Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz meant to stir the pot when he explained how the road game at Boston College he inherited when he took the job wasn't one he would have scheduled. It was more about recruiting than anything else. But Drinkwitz's words were twisted into some sort of a motivating factor for BC.
Said Drinkwitz: "If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional matchup that was maybe more of a rivalry game. That would be maybe a little bit more exciting to recruits to watch from a TV perspective, or maybe we're playing in front of your family. I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts."
Replied BC coach Jeff Hafley:
"Yeah, I heard it, ’cause there’s about 500 people who sent it to me. Besides that, I probably never would have heard it. Look, I don’t think he meant anything by it. And I’ll give you my opinion. You guys asked me how I felt when we had to go and play UMass, right? And we had to go to Temple and play Temple. Shoot, if Colgate wanted us to go play ’em there, I’ll go play there. And if he really didn’t want to come to Boston, he should have called up and asked me and I would have gotten on a plane and flew out to Missouri to play. I don’t care where we play. I don’t. The football season, for me, is about getting our team games, getting better every day and having a great time doing it with each other. So, it is what it is.”
BC won 41-34 in overtime after running over the Tigers defense with 275 rushing yards. Hafley and the team were quick to revisit Drinkwitz's comments. which he later tried to downplay even further, after the win. First there was a cheeky tweet from the team's Twitter account, followed by another that came later. And then Hafley opened his post-game presser with this: "It was a great day for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts." (Geography burn!)
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/3LZmQGLrLg— BC Football (@BCFootball) September 25, 2021
Is this why Mizzou lost? Of course not. That would have a lot more to do with the Tigers' disastrous run defense. But do college coaches grab hold of anything that might be able to be used for motivating teenagers to play hard? Of course. And Drinkwitz's comments were used for that by Hafley. Clearly.
And yet a portion of Mizzou fans spent a good chunk of their weekend attempting to convince anyone who would listen that this was a non-story, that the whole thing was the media's fault. Um, no.
Drinkwitz loves zingers. He won over SEC media days for his jabbing of every SEC coach not named Nick Saban. There will be others who look to make him eat his words. Example: Dan Mullen after Drinkwitz joked the Gators coach is a whiner. Drinkwitz, fortunately, plays by the most important rule. Don't dish it out if you can't take it.
Some, not all, Mizzou fans need to brush up on the rule.
3. Armstrong extension good news for Blues
Five more years for Doug Armstrong? Sounds good to me.
He was promoted to Blues general manager entering the 2010-11 season.
The body of work since then . . .
First in regular-season shutouts (88)
Third in regular-season goals against per game (2.52)
Fifth in regular-season wins (472)
Sixth in regular-season win percentage (.621)
Eighth in playoff games played (97)
Ninth in playoff wins (44)
And the blue-collar Blues are just one of seven teams to win a Stanley Cup championship – the first ever for the team, of course – during the Armstrong era.
4. Lester-Thomas trade worked
Jon Lester with the Cardinals: 11 starts, 4-1 record, 4 quality starts, 4.13 ERA, an average of 5.5 innings per start.
Lane Thomas with the Nationals: 36 starts, .283 average, .379 on-base percentage, .520 slugging percentage, 11 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 24 RBIs.
The rental Lester has helped stabilize a rotation and risen to the occasion with a team that still had a small shot at the postseason, like the Cardinals hoped he would.
The outfielder Thomas, who was becoming blocked by a Cardinals outfield locking in around him, has found a role hitting leadoff after the trade of Trea Turner to the Dodgers.
Good trade for both teams, despite initial grumbling.
5. Shildt's fire burning just fine
For those who don't think Cardinals manager Mike Shildt shows enough "fire," a quick note to point out that Sunday's ejection was his fifth of the season. After the intentional fly foul-up, Shildt turned a moment where the Cardinals felt like the game was being taken away from them into a moment where the Cardinals felt like they could right a wrong. I imagine it's a good thing there was not a live feed of his post-game comments to his players after they did just that. Then some would be back to critiquing Shildt's word choice. This team's wild season has produced plenty of legitimate complaints. The manager's intensity has never been one of them.