BenFred's 5: Mizzou's defense is being trampled under foot

Said Drinkwitz: "If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional matchup that was maybe more of a rivalry game. That would be maybe a little bit more exciting to recruits to watch from a TV perspective, or maybe we're playing in front of your family. I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts."

"Yeah, I heard it, ’cause there’s about 500 people who sent it to me. Besides that, I probably never would have heard it. Look, I don’t think he meant anything by it. And I’ll give you my opinion. You guys asked me how I felt when we had to go and play UMass, right? And we had to go to Temple and play Temple. Shoot, if Colgate wanted us to go play ’em there, I’ll go play there. And if he really didn’t want to come to Boston, he should have called up and asked me and I would have gotten on a plane and flew out to Missouri to play. I don’t care where we play. I don’t. The football season, for me, is about getting our team games, getting better every day and having a great time doing it with each other. So, it is what it is.”