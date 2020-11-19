BenFred's 5: National buzz builds for SLU; Marshall's MVC behavior was sign; Petro picks castle

1) College basketball experts predicting big year for Billikens

Despite a generous and wise does of COVID-related skepticism that clouds all predictions and projections for the upcoming college basketball season, it is safe to say the writers and analysts most entrenched in the sport are high on Travis Ford's Billikens.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who is known to be a bit breathless so take this with a grain of salt, suggested on Twitter that the "LOADED" Billikens might be the best team outside of a Power 5 conference.

“They (the Billikens) and Richmond are probably two of the best mid-majors in the country," O'Neil said in a discussion you can hear here. "I’m thrilled to see the Atlantic-10 back. It was down a little bit. Now you’ve got SLU, you’ve got Richmond, you’ve got St. Bonaventure, you’ve got Dayton. Those are four teams that, presuming everything goes as expected, that no one is going to want to see come NCAA Tournament time. Because I think they can make a run. I really do. SLU has everyone back. Richmond, minus the ACL injury to (Nick) Sherod would have too. This is tailor-made for that league to make some noise."