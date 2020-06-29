BenFred's 5: No fighting! No, really. Bench-clearing brawl could spoil a team's season

Sure, it’s goofy to ask teams to play one way during the season, then change once the most important games arrive. Teams are going to spend a 60-game season trying to small-ball that runner from second base in during extra innings.

That approach will then have to shift during the postseason. Not ideal. But it’s better than having pretty much every postseason game that gets to extra-innings end with a (yawn) sacrifice fly. Prepare for that to be the case during the regular season. It will be so terrible no one will mind the universal DH, right?

4. More good recruiting news for Mizzou

East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett gave Mizzou football fans something to buzz about during a recent appearance on Frank Cusumano’s Press Box radio program.

Sunkett said East St. Louis wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Keontez Lewis are strongly considering committing to the Tigers.

Eli Drinkwitz’s 2021 class, currently ranked No. 19 in the nation and fifth in the SEC, already includes a commitment from East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon.

Lovett and Lewis are the two highest-ranked 2021 receivers in Illinois, according to 247Sports.