As the expiring contract of Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak became a bigger and bigger topic as it neared its end without an update on what would come next, there was only one legitimate what-if to consider.

Was he done?

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. was never going to nudge Mozeliak out of his position and he made that more than clear – as if it wasn’t already obvious – during his full and glowing endorsement of Mozeliak during Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, before the Cardinals reported to spring training.

Mozeliak, at that same time, said he did not want his pending status to be a distraction. What the 54-year-old did not say then was that he wasn’t going anywhere, that he wasn’t ready for a role change, or a semi-retirement, or another challenge outside of baseball altogether.

Now, thanks to the news Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold first reported down in Jupiter, we know.

Mozeliak is in through 2025.

He wants to shore up a succession plan for the front office during this time. He wants to oversee the big renovations to Camp Cardinal in Jupiter. He wants to – oh, come on. He wants to go out on a high note. Can we be very clear about that? Because if the Cardinals would have done more than get snuffed out by the Phillies in last season’s Wild Card Series, maybe Mozeliak would be joining Wainwright for one last ride in 2023.

Mozeliak’s biggest supporters and biggest critics have one thing in common.

Both groups entirely overlook and ignore the things that don’t’ help their arguments about him.

I’ve lost track of how many times in a chat at STLToday.com someone comes for Mozeliak because of his trading away of Sandy Alcantara, Randy Arozarena, or bad free-agent contracts to relievers like Brett Cecil and Luke Gregerson. (Mo has admitted he regrets trading Alcantara more than anything.

What they don’t mention, of course, is that Mozeliak managed to pull off trades for not one but two of the National League’s best players in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, and that he did it by not giving up a single player Cardinals fans miss today.

And then there is the camp that only sings Mozeliak’s praises. The DeWitt side of the conversation.

Fifteen consecutive winning seasons on Mo's watch. Ten postseason appearances. The World Series championship in 2011. Advancements off the field and steadfast contention on it.

Hey, when I say often that Cardinals’ fans problems are first-world problems, I mean it.

But can we stop pretending like the Mozeliak era has been as glorious lately as it once was?

The Albert Pujols retirement reunion was a blast. Watching Goldschmidt and Arenado is worth the price of admission. But nothing beats deep playoff runs, and this team has little to show in that department in recent years.

The Cardinals have been wild-card round ejections the past three seasons. They got swept out of the NLCS the season before that. Before that they missed three postseasons. They have one game won in an NLCS series since 2014.

If this trend is not corrected by the time Mozeliak’s latest extension ends, the extension was the wrong move for the Cardinals.

The postseason fade must stop. DeWitt must make available the resources that make it so. Ending it should be a lot higher on Mozeliak's checklist than making sure Roger Dean Stadium clubhouse renovations go smoothly. No one is buying the narrative that the Cardinals cannot push a little harder and keep their yearly relevance in tact, and those talking points look lamer the longer playoff pretending continues.

Mozeliak’s legacy as a sustained-success creator is cemented.

His legacy as the executive who can construct a Cardinals team truly worthy of a championship in modern times is on the clock, with a clear end in sight.

Here are the highlights from this week's chat . . .

Q: Are the Cardinals going to regret letting free-agent reliever Andrew Chafin get away, and should they have considered a reunion with Alex Reyes instead of letting the Dodgers sign him? Bullpen looks light?

BenFred: I won't be surprised if Reyes bounces back with the Dodgers, but I'm not going to crush the Cardinals for letting him go. He needed a change of scenery. Sometimes that's a required part of the process. Guys get kind of burned out on teams, and it can be a two-way street.

Let's see at the All-Star break if Andrew Chafin's numbers are drastically different than some of the Cardinals' left-handed relivers. Right now the left-handed side of the relief corps could include any mix of Anthony Misiewicz, Génesis Cabrera, Packy Naughton, JoJo Romero and Zack Thompson.

All have minor-league options left, so they can be shuttled up and down as performance and usage requires.

Some of the Cardinals' best relievers in recent memory have been guys who didn't have a lot of brand-name recognition but the Cardinals saw something in them and they delivered. And some of the Cardinals' worst relievers in recent memory have been brand-name additions who did not perform up to their contracts and caused the team to wait longer than it should have to make obvious changes.

If this bullpen isn't reforming, hit refresh, then refresh again. There are multiple high-velocity arms flying through the minors for the Cardinals who could help sooner rather than later. If it turns out the bullpen is truly lacking arm talent, add that to the in-season shopping list. Banking on a top-of-the-rotation starter being available and affordable enough that the Cardinals can stomach the price at the trade deadline is risky to me, because we know how that goes. I wish they would have added one this offseason. Relievers? Pretty easy to add.

Q: Do you think the Cardinals have any significant moves left before the regular season begins?

BF: They're always tinkering with the edges of the roster and open to working out extensions with players they want to stick around. We saw the former recently with the trade for Misiewicz. Spring training tends to be a good time for the Cardinals to do extensions. Miles Mikolas would love one, for example. As for significant splashes from the outside? That window has pretty much passed for now. Last spring, the Cardinals went to camp saying they were going to trust their internal depth and young bats for the designated hitter timeshare, then changed course and added not one but two veterans in Albert Pujols and Corey Dickerson. We know the Cards came close to signing a veteran left-handed bat this offseason, but did not close the deal. So, if there are reasons to wonder about the lineup as camp develops, maybe something there? But the options remaining as free agents are not all that desirable, and the Cards feel good about giving the still-young but now more experienced guys a shot, whether it's Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson, or some combination of that group. Injuries can change things in a hurry. If health setbacks happen, that could prompt change, and quickly. If the Cardinals stay healthy, I think this is pretty much the squad.

Q: What did you make of Vladimir Tarasenko's comments about the Blues not coming to him with an extension? That seemed a little misleading as he wanted out, no?

BF: Tarasenko developed a serious case of martyrdom over the years. This was the same player who let his trade-seeking agent shred the team, ripping everyone from the team doctors to coach Craig Berube, and then acted like he had no control over that happening. Don't forget the complaining about Ryan O'Reilly being named captain. He requested a trade in the summer of 2021, gave the Blues a list of teams he would approve a deal to, and never walked back that request. So, of course the Blues did not come to him with an extension. He wanted out, which is fine, but he never publicly owned his piece of the divorce, acting as if Blues GM Doug Armstrong was putting him in these positions. Speaking about himself in third-person at the All-Star break was top-level Tarasenko. His last public comments as a Blue before the trade. Fitting. He is one of the Blues' all-time greats. An elite scorer with special skill. But there's just not much evidence that he was some sort of victim in the way things went down. In case you missed it, I wrote about the Tarasenko trade here. It's one the Blues had to make, and considering the circumstances, I think they netted a decent return.

Q: Are people protesting the new MLB rule changes too much? The ghost runner adds some intensity and action to extra innings.

BF: Respectfully disagree. I'm not a traditionalist. I've been singing the praises of the designated hitter for some time now, along with the pitch clock, which I'm legitimately excited about. I'm fine with the bigger bases. Whatever. But the ghost runner thing, to me, really cheapens that game, and when it's a game that goes into extra innings, chances are it was probably a compelling game. But I'm learning to accept the reality. No other choice. The league likes it because it helps keep games within a confined window, and players really like it because it decreases the chances of one of those marathon games in a 162-game season. When the league and players agree on a rule change like this, what fans think doesn't much matter. Here's the tell. The rule goes away in the postseason. That's how you know it's cheap.

Q: Would the Super Bowl have had the same outcome if it was not played on an ice rink?

BF: I got a kick out of the Eagles players whining about the state of the grass, as if the other team didn't play on it, too, and as if the Super Bowl MVP wasn't playing on one wheel due to a high ankle sprain. Give me a break. Sidenote: I hope Eagles defensive back James Bradberry wins a Musial Award. To own what he did in that moment, when there were so many people hoping he would come out swinging against the officials' late holding call, was very impressive. I didn't like the call, personally. Thought it was one that should have been played through. Especially when you saw the throw was uncatchable. But he told the truth at a time doing the opposite would have been celebrated. I'm a fan of his moving forward. In case you missed it, I had some fun wrestling with St. Louis' place in this Super Bowl with this column.

One last note from me before I go. Keep an eye out for the Post-Dispatch St. Louis City SC season preview that is rolling out online this week and in print this weekend. We poured a lot of work into it and I think diehard fans and those just getting a feel for MLS will really enjoy it. You can keep up with all of our soccer coverage right here. Thanks, and have a great rest of your week. - BF