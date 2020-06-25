BenFred's 5: Now would be perfect time for Cards to experiment with six-man rotation

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five Cardinals thoughts from sports columnist Ben Frederickson . . .

1. Is this the season for six?

Seemingly every year we kick around the notion of how the Cardinals could benefit from a six-man rotation to maximize and weaponize their almost always rich pitching depth.

It never happens.

Tradition wins out.

So, why not use a season that is going to turn tradition on its head to try something new?

One of the few benefits from a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of competitive reasons for the Cardinals is the news that Miles Mikolas is expected to be ready to roll after his forearm issues this spring.

That means — if all starters progress through Camp 2.0 without injury — the Cardinals have a natural six-man rotation: Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright and Kwang-Hyun Kim.

Kim and Martinez were supposed to be battling for the fifth spot in the rotation before spring training was canceled. Then Mikolas got hurt and the five-man appeared to be set while he healed. Now there's one extra arm again. This should be a good thing.