BenFred's 5: Playoff Perron is propelling Blues — and leading this series in points

Five topics from the notebook of sports columnist Ben Frederickson ...

1. Perron proving playoff value once more

The Blues' 5-2 Game 4 win on Sunday offered up a long list of contributors worthy of praise.

Craig Berube and his guys are up against it, even in this now-tied series.

Another defenseman has probably been injured since you started reading this sentence. Duct tape is the new official sponsor of the blue line. It's getting absurd.

But Berube dug deep into his bag of tricks, and every lever he pulled seemed to work, whether it was firing up his players in a feisty pep talk Saturday, making the goalie switch or scrambling the lines to produce rare yet effective combinations.

Jordan Binnington made one of the most impressive starts of his career. He's been the hero. He's been the fallen hero. Can he be the redeemed hero? A one-playoff-game sample size says don’t write him off just yet. I told you he would be a part of this thing before it was said and done. He's done this before, and he's worked hard to be ready for a shot at redemption.

Jordan Kyrou, who has flashed at times in this series, reached full blaze. Brayden Schenn continues to sacrifice his body to counter the Wild's physicality. Captain Ryan O'Reilly is doing it all despite the Wild trying to beat him into a bloody pulp. Key defenseman Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk both logged more than 30 minutes Sunday, stepping up to counter the continued injury erosion. And the home crowd deserves a round of applause, too. Enterprise Center was electric. The team fed off that.

I want to highlight one player, specifically, though.

David Perron.

Playoff Perron.

Before the Blues made their Stanley Cup run in 2019, it was Perron who was most adamant that the team still had a chance when things looked grim before the surge. Don't give up on this team yet, he insisted, and then the Blues went out and showed the world why. Perron’s confidence sounded crazy at the time. It became prophetic.

When the Blues were getting swept out of the playoffs last season by the Avalanche during the first round, Perron was quarantined in his basement, trying to stop himself from punching holes in the wall because a positive COVID test kept him away.

As the Blues were trying to slam the door Sunday, they saw the Wild pull goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to add another attacker with two minutes left in the third. Fleury had barely left his post when Perron whipped a shot down the length of the ice to make it 4-2 Blues. That was game.

Berube had a pretty good view of Perron’s sniper shot. Like the rest of us, he could not tell it was going in.

"I was a little surprised he winged it down there that quick,” Berube admitted. “I thought he might flip it out, kill some clock, but those guys are confident guys. There are guys who go for it."

Playoff Perron goes for it. So, he didn't have a great season. Concussion issues slowed him down again. That was then. This is now. It's the playoffs, and the 33-year-old knows what to do. He's a plus-4 player in the postseason through 96 career playoff games.

He wants the big shot, takes it and tends to make it. He's always doing something to give his team a better chance to win, even it means crawling under opponents' skin with a pesky penalty or two. Sometimes his contributions are massive, like a hat trick in Game 1. Sometimes they are little, like purposefully skating between Fleury and his net in Game 3, as if to attempt to break the spell the Wild goalie had put on it. Perron can crack his old teammate Fleury. His shooting percentage is at 26.3 percent in this series. Hot take: Perron should shoot more!

Sunday's long-range, empty-net missile was Perron's second goal of the game. His first one was pretty big, too. It snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period, with some help from Marcus Foligno's foot. That means Perron has the go-ahead goals in both Blues wins in this series. He's got five goals and two assists through the four games. His seven playoff points are trailing only Brad Marchand's nine. He is tied with Cale Makar for second-most in this postseason. No one should be surprised.

"He comes through," Berube said. "He always has."

2. Blues catch a break, finally

I wrote earlier in the series about the Blues not being able to catch a single break, and how sometimes that is as big of a deciding factor as anything within a team's control. That is no longer the case. Of all the great things the Blues did Sunday, just as big was Foligno accidentally booting the puck into his own goal to give the Blues a 2-1 lead right before Jordan Kyrou's jaw-dropper made it 3-1 less than a minute later. If Nick Leddy and/or Robert Bortuzzo can be back from injury for Game 5, perhaps the hockey gods are done punishing the Blues?

3. The Butcher

How much blood is Kevin Fiala going to spill in this series? The Wild winger has gone up high with the stick against Nick Leddy, Ryan O’Reilly and Niko Mikkola. He’s averaging a blood-drawing high stick about once every 24 minutes of ice time. The junk has resulted in 14 minutes in the penalty box through four games. The Blues’ power play (27.8 percent) has been a plus compared to the Wild’s (11.8 percent). That's a good reason to take Fiala’s lumps and try to punish his team for it with power-play goals. But at some point, you wonder if someone will snap.

4. A special O'Reilly story

Don’t miss this NHL-produced video about O’Reilly’s mom, Bonnie.

The O’Reilly family, in addition to raising the Blues’ captain and his two biological siblings, welcomed 47 foster kids into their home over the years.

And when Graham Nesbitt, the hometown caretaker of the hockey rink O’Reilly practiced at growing up, found out he needed a kidney transplant in order to survive, Bonnie O’Reilly jumped in.

O’Reilly calls his mom his hero.

Easy to see why.

5. A pregame salute to moms

Good luck finding two broadcasters who have more fun in the booth together than Chris Hrabe and Joey Vitale during the Blues' pregame show for the team's website and social media channels. The two were scraping the bottom of the barrel for guests before Game 4, so they asked me to stop by. Vitale wrapped the 10-minute show by wishing all the moms out there a Happy Mother's Day. And then the proud father of five said . . . "I saw childbirth five times. That's all I've got to say. Thank you. If men had to do that? We would be extinct."

I doubt that one will make a Hallmark card, but then again, maybe it should.

