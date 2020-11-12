BenFred's 5: Revisiting NL manager vote, the Cardinals' MVP drought and a quarterback's great play

Five quick STL sports thoughts from columnist Ben Frederickson
1. Revisiting my NL MoY ballot
Congrats to Marlins manager Don Mattingly on his National League manager of the year award.
He was first place on my list.
Here's the ballot I submitted for the award:
1) Don Mattingly
2) Mike Shildt
3) David Ross
I'm mostly happy with my choices. I would have made some changes if I had the postseason to consider. Reminder: The BBWAA awards are for regular-season performance only, and ballots are submitted before the postseason begins.
The hardest part of voting for this award this season was trying to figure out how to factor in COVID-19.
Do you reward a manager for leading a team around it? Do you reward a manager for leading a team through it? Do you do some of both?
I decided to do some of both.
It felt wrong to not factor in the virus when so much of the season revolved around it.
No one expected the Marlins to make the postseason. No one expected the Marlins to be competitive after their COVID outbreak. Mattingly made the best out of a bad situation. Twice. It was hard to imagine anyone else getting first place.
But then how do you ignore what Shildt accomplished in bringing the Cardinals back from their COVID crisis? I could not sing Mattingly's praises and turn a blind eye toward Shildt.
Then again, it also felt wrong to ignore that first-year manager David Ross represented the other end of the spectrum. The Cubs dodged COVID all season. That's more than just good luck. The Cubs were not the darlings of the Central entering 2020. That title belonged to the Reds. But it was the Cubs who won the division by three games. Pretty good for Ross' first year.
Now, about Padres manager Jayce Tingler. I underestimated him. I wrote about that after he came up with the bullpen game that doomed the Cardinals in the wild-card series. I knocked Tingler for not backing up star Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., when his infamous home run on a 3-0 count chafed the Rangers. It sounded like Tingler was quicker to defend his old team, the Rangers, than his current superstar. I thought that was a rookie mistake. Clearly, Tingler and Tatis Jr. worked through whatever stress that moment caused. Tingler finished second in the NL Moy race, behind Mattingly. I did not find a place for him on my ballot. I regret that.
One more thing about this year's selection. Fifth-place finisher Dave Roberts deserved more love. He has the best players and the biggest contracts, but he got the Dodgers over their World Series hump. Of course, we didn't know that when we voted. If the postseason had been in play, here's how I would have voted:
1) Don Mattingly
2) Dave Roberts
3) Jayce Tingler
2. Cardinals MVP drought reaches 11 seasons
The National League MVP will be announced tonight on MLB Network.
Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Freddie Freeman (Braves) and Manny Machado (Padres) are your finalists.
I'd bet on Freeman.
Meanwhile, this will mark the 11th consecutive year a Cardinals player did not win the award.
The drought stretches back to Albert Pujols' back-to-back wins 2008 and 2009.
If the Cardinals do not have a top-10 finish in tonight's announcement, and I do not expect them to, then they will have just one top-10 NL MVP finish (Matt Carpenter's No. 9 in 2018) in the past six seasons. That's a more concerning trend than 11 seasons without a winner.
3. STL QB makes must-see play
Former Pattonville quarterback Kaleb Eleby is not just starting for Western Michigan.
He's making must-see plays.
On Wednesday night, Eleby and his teammates executed a perfect fake-spike to set up a nine-yard touchdown pass that gave the Broncos their game-winning score against Toledo in a 41-38 thriller.
Eleby completed 20 of 29 passes for for 284 yards in the win. He threw three touchdowns and rushed for two more. Western Michigan (2-0) trailed Toledo 38-28 with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter when Eleby's game-winning magic truly began.
He converted a key fourth-down conversion the following drive before running in a touchdown.
The Broncos then recovered an onside kick.
Four consecutive Eleby completions and one perfect fake-spike produced another Broncos touchdown.
With a first-and-goal on the Toledo nine-yard line and 20 seconds left on the clock officials were about to start, Eleby and his teammates prepared to spike the football. Or so Toledo thought. Western Michigan receiver Jaylen Hall slipped into the end zone without a defender noticing, and Eleby found the completely wide-open teammate for the go-ahead score.
The throw was easy. The setup was art.
"I've had that play in the arsenal for 20 years," Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said in his post-game comments. "We practice it every day. I told the offense at the beginning of the drive that if it came up I was going to use it. I have not in 20 years called it and to see our offense execute the play, I was very proud of them."
Western Michigan misses the PAT to take the lead then recovers the onside kick and then fakes the spike for a TD to win the game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8dQ3j5ATzx— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2020
4. Braggin' Rights question
Standing ovation to Mizzou and Illinois for not punting on this year's annual Braggin' Rights game.
That said, I still don't know why this game can't be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Mizzou is playing Boston College at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut in early December.
How is a casino and resort more COVID-proof than Enterprise?
Color me confused.
A Thursday night coin flip will determine which campus the series shifts to this season.
If this is a one-year blip and things are back to normal when crowds can return, I'll drop it.
If this is the beginning of a discussion that tries to shift the Braggin' Rights series back to campus-campus moving forward, that's a different story.
5. Honoring Rick Schwartz
The Blues family is mourning the loss of Rick Schwartz, Jaden Schwartz's father, following his sudden passing on Monday.
Rick was a strong advocate for Be The Match and the National Marrow Donor Program after his daughter Mandi Schwartz, Jaden's sister, was diagnosed with a form of leukemia that took her life in 2011.
"Rick and his wife, Carol, have been part of our family since Jaden was drafted to our team back in 2010," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a release. "Rick was a frequent visitor to St. Louis, and I always enjoyed seeing him around the rink and on our annual Father's Trips, where he often was the life of the party. Rick's tireless efforts to support cancer research through the Mandi Schwartz Foundation were unmatched. Through those efforts, a bone marrow drive at a Blues game in 2018 led to a life-saving transplant for a teenager in Alabama."
A great way for Blues fans to honor Rick and the Schwartz family would be to consider joining the Be The Match registry.
