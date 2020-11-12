BenFred's 5: Revisiting NL MoY, Updating Cards' MVP drought and cheering STL QB's great play

But then how do you ignore what Shildt accomplished in bringing the Cardinals back from their COVID crisis? I could not sing Mattingly's praises and turn a blind eye toward Shildt.

Then again, it also felt wrong to ignore that first-year manager David Ross represented the other end of the spectrum. The Cubs dodged COVID all season. That's more than just good luck. The Cubs were not the darlings of the Central entering 2020. That title belonged to the Reds. But it was the Cubs who won the division by three games. Pretty good for Ross' first year.

Now, about Padres manager Jayce Tingler. I underestimated him. I wrote about that after he came up with the bullpen game that doomed the Cardinals in the wild-card series. I knocked Tingler for not backing up star Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., when his infamous home run on a 3-0 count chafed the Rangers. It sounded like Tingler was quicker to defend his old team, the Rangers, than his current superstar. I thought that was a rookie mistake. Clearly, Tingler and Tatis Jr. worked through whatever stress that moment caused. Tingler finished second in the NL Moy race, behind Mattingly. I did not find a place for him on my ballot. I regret that.