BenFred's 5: Shildt weighs in on baseball's sticky situation, and other Blues-Cards thoughts entering big sports weekend

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson has five topics Cardinals and Blues fans should be buzzing about entering a big sports weekend . . .
1. Baseball's sticky situation
Count Cardinals manager Mike Shildt among those who seem to think Major League Baseball should be doing more to stop pitchers from getting rogue substances on baseballs to improve the nastiness of their pitches.
A pregame conversation with the manager this week unearthed that carefully worded opinion. I asked Shildt if he thinks the league’s big preseason warning about cracking down on sticky stuff, in addition to the new ball that was put into play with hopes of it staying in the park more often, could be contributing to the rise in beanballs we are seeing. The manager delicately suggested there has been a lot more talk than action on the league’s so-called push to stop pitchers from benefitting from various adhesives.
Shildt was a vocal proponent of the league's early, bold talk about punishing rule-bending and breaking pitchers. He’s planted his flag on the topic, and says the Cardinals are not involved in such practices. (If another ball winds up stuck on Yadier Molina’s chest protector, he will have some explaining to do. The pitcher who threw that strange pitch in 2017, reliever Brett Cecil, is no longer on the team. Shildt was not the manager.)
“I haven’t heard anybody say anything different about the grip of the baseball,” Shildt said when asked if the new ball could be part of the reason more hitters are getting drilled. “But I will say, on the data I have seen — and now we are 25 percent of the season, so whatever you consider the proverbial sweet spot or sample size to start believing in it, I’ve gotta think it’s getting pretty close, at least from my point it would be — you are starting to see, and I don’t think this was the design of the different baseball, you are seeing higher spin rates with this baseball. That benefits the pitcher, right? That wasn’t the reason for the change. We are looking for more consistent offense in the game. So you are seeing more spin. As far as the substance question, no pun intended, that’s kind of a loaded question. I do think people have gone to clean it up. There are also people that haven’t.”
So, some pitchers might have gotten better at hiding it?
“I don’t know that anybody has been caught with anything,” Shildt said. “Now you look at some spin rates, and there are some spin rates that are absolutely off the charts relative to the history of our game.”
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto sounded a lot like Shildt when he discussed the same issue with reporters this week.
“I think the substance issue is real,” he said, as quoted by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think pitchers are using a lot more substances now than they have in the past. Not just a lot more, but it’s been more effective than it has been. Guys are increasing their spin rate. That’s why there’s so many walks and strikeouts every game, because guys are just letting it rip with all the spin. It’s harder to control but also harder to hit. I think if they fix that idea that could help a lot.”
Here’s an idea. Before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moves the mound back a foot to help hitters, he could get serious about making sure pitchers are not heading to mound more lacquered up than a furniture store.
2. Standings say TLR is doing OK
The White Sox were so distraught and divided by manager Tony La Russa's latest controversy that they . . . beat the Twins 2-1 on Wednesday to claim another series win. They are 26-16 and in first place in the American League Central by 2.5 games. They’ve won seven of their last 10. That trend line doesn’t exactly look like a team headed off the rails because the manager is holding his ground about not excusing a player for missing (or ignoring) a take sign, but Twitter would have you believe TLR is tearing apart the White Sox one viral quote at a time. Until the standings are going to be determined by Twitter, I’ll put little more stock in the record.
3. Kadri's next job
Kudos to Denver Post sports columnist Mark Kiszla for calling out Avalanche hit man Nazem Kadri, whose Game 2 cheap shot probably knocked Blues defenseman Justin Faulk out of what remains of a lopsided first-round series between the two teams.
“If center Nazem Kadri ever wears a Colorado Avalanche sweater again, it will be too soon,” Kiszla writes. “His repeatedly stupid and goonish behavior on the ice can no longer be excused or tolerated. The NHL has suspended Kadri indefinitely, pending a hearing with the league’s disciplinary officials about his cheap shot Wednesday night to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk during Game 2 of the playoff series between Colorado and St. Louis. The Avs should take it a step further and bar Kadri from ever again sliming a classy organization in shame. Here’s hoping the league drops the hammer on Kadri and the team makes him a healthy scratch if a deep playoff run outlasts the suspension. Would Seattle dare take Kadri off Colorado’s hands in the expansion draft? We can only hope.”
I will politely object to the description of the Avs as classy. Remember who owns the team. Perhaps Kroenke Sports & Entertainment kingpin Stan Kroenke can find some alternative work for Kadri if he catches a lengthy suspension. I'm sure Stan has some families that need to be evicted off of a recent land purchase. Seems like a good job for Kadri.
4. Good for Pujols
Old friend Albert Pujols has at least one RBI in three of his four games with the Dodgers. He’ slugging .545 and the Dodgers have not lost a game with him wearing that weird-looking No. 55. Before Cardinals fans freak, please realize Pujols started three of those four games at first base. That was not possible here. Paul Goldschmidt exists. He’s pretty good, too. Goldschmidt is averaging .317 with a .377 on-base percentage and a .524 slugging percentage in 63 May at-bats.
5. Soak it up
As many as 30,000 fans for Cardinals-Cubs games at Busch this weekend. As many as 9,000 at Enterprise for Blues playoff hockey. Downtown will be buzzing, and it will be beautiful to see and here. Enjoy it. I'll never again take for granted an energized downtown after attending too many games without crowds.