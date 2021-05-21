BenFred's 5: Shildt weighs in on baseball's sticky situation, and other Blues-Cards thoughts entering big sports weekend

“I haven’t heard anybody say anything different about the grip of the baseball,” Shildt said when asked if the new ball could be part of the reason more hitters are getting drilled. “But I will say, on the data I have seen — and now we are 25 percent of the season, so whatever you consider the proverbial sweet spot or sample size to start believing in it, I’ve gotta think it’s getting pretty close, at least from my point it would be — you are starting to see, and I don’t think this was the design of the different baseball, you are seeing higher spin rates with this baseball. That benefits the pitcher, right? That wasn’t the reason for the change. We are looking for more consistent offense in the game. So you are seeing more spin. As far as the substance question, no pun intended, that’s kind of a loaded question. I do think people have gone to clean it up. There are also people that haven’t.”