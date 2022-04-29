BenFred's 5: SLU point guard Collins sheds some light on transfer portal pivot

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five topics from the notebook of sports columnist Ben Frederickson . . .

1. Yuri Collins talks after testing transfer portal

I crossed paths with Billikens point guard Yuri Collins entering the NFL draft watch party for Jameson Williams on Thursday night at the Hebert Hoover Boys and Girls Club.

Collins and Williams played youth football together back before Collins dropped football to focus on hoops.

The two have remained close, and Collins was pumped for his former football teammate.

Meanwhile SLU fans are pumped Collins pulled a transfer portal pivot.

The nation’s assist leader had entered the portal with all signs pointing toward Tennessee – until he tweeted that photo of him in his Billikens gear with a “Run It Back” label that left folks in Knoxville wondering what happened.

Collins shed some — not a ton — of light on what went down, and where things stand now:

Q: What made you make the call to stick with SLU?

Collins: "It was just the right decision for me. Gut feeling. I just had to go with my gut, and my gut was telling me to stay home, regardless of everything that was going on. Being at home and putting on for the city is what I feel in me.”

Q: Was it pretty much between SLU and Tennessee?

Collins: "I had a lot of options. I was just weighing my options, seeing what I was going to get and then going from there. But it was just in me to stay home."

Q: What feedback have you received from the NBA Draft evaluation process?

Collins: “I got a little feedback. Not too much. I’m still going through the evaluation, and I’ll go from there. Nothing is set in stone yet, but if I do come back to college, I will be at SLU.”

Q: What do you make of how good this team could be next year if you are back?

Collins: “We are projected to be a top-25 team, and I know once the season gets going and we get some games under our belt, we could be a top-10 team and make it far in the NCAA Tournament. I’m looking forward to the season.”

My take? Good work by SLU supporters on circling the wagons around a critical piece of what should be a very exciting team. There are two ways to operate in this name, image and likeness era. Complain about programs taking your talent, or get competitive and stop it from happening. Those who back the Billikens stepped up.

2. Tatum helps future ballers

Speaking of the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, it is the thankful recipient of a new gift from Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The St. Louis native who is currently spearheading Boston deeper into the NBA Playoffs after a clean sweep of Brooklyn donated a new scoring table and a new rebounding machine to the club.

Tatum does a lot of good work in St. Louis that does not get talked about nearly enough.

On the court, he’s reached another level yet again.

He was the Celtics’ leading scorer in three of their four first-round games, their leading rebounder in one and their leading assist man in three.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists on the season.

He averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 boards and 7.3 assists during the conference quarterfinals. I’m guessing you saw his buzzer-beating layup that booted the Nets from the bracket, too.

3. SEC football is no joke, example infinity

Twelve: The number of first-round NFL draft picks produced by the SEC this season. First-rounders hailed from Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Florida.

Five: The number of defensive players from Georgia drafted in the first round. Most ever for a program. Celebrate the Bulldogs’ defense losing some teeth if you like, but this just means Kirby Smart has new fodder for his already impressive recruiting brochures. Alabama of the SEC East is rolling right along.

Five: The number of consecutive NFL drafts that have now passed since Mizzou produced a first-round pick. The wait goes back to Charles Harris going 22nd overall to the Dolphins in 2017. Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Larry Borom became second-round steals in 2021. Drew Lock slipped to the second round in 2019. The Tigers’ pro pipeline has not been turned off, but it’s not flowing like it did during the Gary Pinkel era high point. And yes, you can bet that comes up against Mizzou in recruiting.

4. Snead suffers from short memory

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead became an Internet darling Thursday night when he and Rams coach Sean McVay were caught chuckling about the Patriots taking Chattanooga lineman Cole Strange in the first round.

Snead must have forgotten some of his greatest whiffs, made back before McVay was calling the shots for him.

Remember taking Greg Robinson second overall in 2014?

Remember selecting dynamic receiver Tavon Austin eighth overall in 2013 and jamming him into an offense that had the creativity of a cold bowl of oatmeal?

Jared Goff, drafted first overall in 2016, is not a bust, but he wasn’t the Rams quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl. McVay wanted and got Matt Stafford.

Point is, when it comes to analyzing football talent, I'll pick the Patriots' Bill Belichick over Snead every time.

5. My kind of art

Sometimes Twitter is awful. Other times, it informs you there is a Cardinals fan out there in the world who is making art out of Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp’s hip check of Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Epic. As beautiful as Alonso's haircut is bad.

