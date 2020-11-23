BenFred's 5: Thoughts on C-Mart's COVID mess, Drinkwitz's close-game trend, Tatum's NBA payday and more

Five quick STL sports thoughts from columnist Ben Frederickson . . .
1) C-Mart finds himself in COVID trouble
If you figured Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez picked up a healthy amount of respect for the need to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 during a scrap with the virus that left him hospitalized, you figured wrong.
Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold has the details on Martinez landing in hot water in the Dominican Republic for his role in a large event that broke social distancing and masking requirements. A music video and motorcycles are mentioned. Oh my.
A few thoughts came to mind.
• The Cardinals won’t like this news. It's no secret that there has been growing friction between Martinez and the team for some time now. The latest evidence was Martinez insisting he should return as a starter in 2020 even though he could have been back sooner if he went the relief route. The Cardinals have talked in the past about trading Martinez. Add this incident to the list of reasons patience has thinned.
• Martinez’s side must be feeling better. It’s been two months since he was placed on the injured list for that strained left oblique that popped up after he allowed eight runs on nine hits in a five-inning start against the Royals, the last outing of his 2020 season. I can’t imagine motorcycle riding was in the team’s offseason rehab regimen, and I wonder if the activity is specifically mentioned as a no-no in the contract that is set to play Martinez $11.7 million in its final guaranteed season in 2021.
• Martinez should have stayed in the United States this offseason. We can’t agree on mask mandates, let alone enforce them.
2) Drinkwitz winning the close ones
Mizzou's 17-10 win at South Carolina on Saturday is one of those games in which you write down the W and don't look back.
Analyzing it too much more than that is risky, considering the circumstances. The Tigers had not played a game in 20 days. Their roster was thinned by COVID protocols and injuries. They were without their defensive coordinator Ryan Walters due to COVID contract tracing.
Meanwhile the Gamecocks were playing for an interim coach after Will Muschamp got fired, and key players had opted out, basically quitting on the team to prepare for the NFL draft on their own.
But let's get a little risky, shall we?
Because we are going to spend some time this week talking about former Tigers coach Barry Odom's return to CoMo as the Arkansas defensive coordinator, one thing should be noted. We've talked a lot about how Odom struggled to beat ranked opponents. It took him until the big win at Florida in year three. Drinkwitz checked that box against defending champion LSU in his third game. The win at South Carolina had something in common with that LSU win. It was the second time this season Mizzou found a way to win a game that was decided by a touchdown or less. The Tigers are 2-0 this season when it happens. Small sample size, sure. But consider the history.
Close games often came up as losses during Odom's era. Odom had a 4-9 record in games decided by seven points or fewer. All of those little things that add up seemed to be on the side of the other team back then. The pendulum has moved in the other direction for Drinkwitz, at least so far.
Factor in Drinkwitz's 13-1 season at Appalachian State last season, and his teams are now 5-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer.
3) Don't make this Arenado assumption
Here’s a needed dose of reality from Denver Post Rockies beat writer Patrick Saunders for those who assume that third baseman Nolan Arenado is unhappy enough in Colorado to opt out of a contract that still owes him $199 million over the next six years.
Arenado can opt out after the 2021 season if he chooses. But why?
Maybe he kicks the opt out down the road in a contract rewrite if the Rockies trade him to a team he agrees to waive his full no-trade clause to join. But giving up the contract the Rockies gave him, entirely, to become a free agent does not seem like a realistic threat Arenado can leverage against the Rockies to encourage a trade. Players rarely opt out, and when they do it's to make more money, not less. Here, in bold italics, is how Saunders tackled the opt out question in a recent mailbag. You can read the entire piece here.
As much as Arenado wants to play for a winner — and make no mistake, he desperately wants that — I don’t think he will opt out.
There are three main reasons.
One, that’s a huge amount of money for Arenado to give up, and you’re right, given baseball’s current financial environment, he’s unlikely to land another deal as lucrative as his current one.
Two, Arenado could still hope that the Rockies trade him once baseball returns to “normal.” Keep in mind that he has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so he could, theoretically, help steer the deal.
Three, Arenado’s baseball brethren would not look kindly on him turning down huge money. You have to keep in mind that the MLB Players Association is an important part of the equation. The players are a fraternity and when a player signs a mega-deal it helps the rest of the players. As Arenado debated signing the contract, he was in frequent contact with the MLBPA. The union’s input matters to him.
4) Tatum secures the bag
Congratulations to St. Louis native Jayson Tatum on his five-year, $195 million extension with the Celtics.
This is good news for St. Louis along with Boston.
Tatum’s charitable efforts in his hometown include a longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and a recent tag-team with fellow NBA star and St. Louis native Bradley Beal during the pandemic that provided $250,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
5) Position change worked for Musial
With Stan Musial stories floating around during what would have been his 100th birthday week, some were surprised by a photo circulating on Twitter that showed 'The Man' in what appeared to be a pitcher's windup.
Yes, before Musial was a Cardinals icon, he was a pitcher. A bad one.
The following quote from former Cardinals outfielder Terry Moore can be found in George Vecsey's "Stan Musial, An American Life."
“Well, when I saw him in a Cardinal uniform, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Moore, who had forgotten that he met Musial, the pitcher, in spring training. “At the start of the season, he is a humpty-dumpty, bum-armed kid pitcher who I tag for a home run, a guy who is almost as low in the pro leagues as you can get. And at the end of the same year, he is a big league outfielder!”
A pretty good one, too.
