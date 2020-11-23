BenFred's 5: Thoughts on C-Mart's COVID mess, Drinkwitz's close-game trend, Tatum's NBA payday and more

• Martinez should have stayed in the United States this offseason. We can’t agree on mask mandates, let alone enforce them.

2) Drinkwitz winning the close ones

Mizzou's 17-10 win at South Carolina on Saturday is one of those games in which you write down the W and don't look back.

Analyzing it too much more than that is risky, considering the circumstances. The Tigers had not played a game in 20 days. Their roster was thinned by COVID protocols and injuries. They were without their defensive coordinator Ryan Walters due to COVID contract tracing.

Meanwhile the Gamecocks were playing for an interim coach after Will Muschamp got fired, and key players had opted out, basically quitting on the team to prepare for the NFL draft on their own.

But let's get a little risky, shall we?