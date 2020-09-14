BenFred's 5: What Blues captain Pietrangelo can learn from Albert Pujols

But one thing that sometimes seems to get factored out of these conversations is the benefit of playing baseball or hockey for a team that makes a point to compete year in and year out.

The money may be bigger elsewhere, but depending on the value a player assigns to competing for more championships, the grass probably won't get much greener than it is right here.

Sometimes that's easier to see at the end of a career instead of its peak.

2. Humble and kind

Mike Shannon came up with a Lou Brock tribute only Shannon could share during Saturday’s celebration of life for the Hall of Famer.

Shannon suggested the country song, “Humble and Kind” was inspired by Brock’s attributes, noting that the artist who sings that tune, country legend Tim McGraw, is the son of former Mets pitcher, Tug McGraw.