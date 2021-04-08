BenFred's 5: Wong, an 'away guy' now, prepared for bittersweet Cardinals homecoming

The Brewers gave the two-time Gold Glove award winner a two-year deal worth $18 million that could turn into a three-year deal worth $26 million if a club option is picked up down the line.

Now playing for a divisional rival, Wong gets the chance to prove the Cardinals made a mistake by not finding the money to keep him instead of steering second-base opportunities toward Tommy Edman and Matt Carpenter. Time will tell. But first, a homecoming Wong hoped he would never have to experience.

“It was kind of crazy walking over from the hotel experiencing being an away guy,” Wong said. “I’m so used to driving in through Paddy O’s and coming into the stadium getting ready for opening day. It’s definitely a different deal, but I’m excited. Once I get out there and experience all of the fans and see my old teammates, everything will start to hit me a little bit more.”

A tweaked oblique that kept Wong out of the Brewers' lineup Wednesday has been greenlighted for Thursday afternoon's game. He's leading off for Milwaukee and starting at his old stomping grounds, Busch Stadium's second base. That means he will be the first hitter to step into the box. Against Wainwright.