Cardinals can afford to push beyond normal comfort level in offseason roster building: BenFred chat Oct 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the brilliance of Jordan Binnington thus far this season. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to former Blues defenseman Harold Snepsts! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation! Benjamin Hochman ------ 0 Comments Tags Cardinal Chat Ben Frederickson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Cardinals need a catcher, and departing Cubs leader Contreras could be great fit Free agent would bring some pop to the position BenFred: Harrison Bader's elite Yankee postseason stresses Cardinals' outfield uncertainty Yankees fans are no longer grumbling about the Jordan Montgomery trade with Harrison Bader's postseason emergence. BenFred: The story from the other side of Davante Adams' senseless shove Park Zebley talks with the Post-Dispatch and said he believes Davante Adams should be reprimanded for the shove following Chiefs, Raiders. BenFred: Don't listen to Dennis Gates' idea. Just say no to NCAA Tournament expansion. Messing with the perfection of March Madness is something college basketball coaches, NCAA officials should resist. BenFred: Ford’s seventh season at SLU needs to become banner year for Billikens basketball It's not too optimistic to expect big things from a Billikens team loaded with talent and experience Let's not turn Padres and Phillies into Cinderellas: Read the BenFred chat transcript Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez made most of season spent in Albert Pujols' shadow Yepez made case to be part of designated-hitter plans moving forward BenFred: Start Sam Horn over Brady Cook? No, but Mizzou freshman needs to get game reps The Tigers are not far away from winning some of these games — if they stop beating themselves. They’re scratching and clawing. A lot of that is because of Cook. BenFred: Cardinals can’t ignore these numbers when analyzing another postseason flop From lack of production at catcher, to the number of times shut out, now is the time for the Cardinals to audit some uncomfortable trends