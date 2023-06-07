Happy Wednesday,

Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson here.

Each week, after hosting my sports chat at STLToday.com, we send a newsletter with a quick-hit analysis of the local sports landscape. I also highlight questions from the chat itself. Subscribe to get BenFred's Five newsletter weekly, and join the chat at 11 a.m. STL time Tuesdays.

If there has been one consistent thing about this off-the-rails Cardinals season, it has been the team's tendency to say one thing, then do another, sometimes the exact opposite, in fact.

Tyler O'Neill was a center fielder until he was not, and now he's MIA.

Steven Matz was a starter whose presence fueled the front office's belief the Cardinals could get by without adding a starting pitcher this offseason. Now he's a reliever, just like Drew VerHagen, who was once a hopeful starter, too.

Willson Contreras was the best free-agent catcher available, then not a catcher at all, and is now a catcher again.

Zack Thompson was an emerging reliever until he needed to be a Class-AAA starter.

Tommy Edman was the starting shortstop. Now he's an outfielder.

Jordan Walker was up, down, and now back.

There are more examples.

And there could be future ones coming.

Like the Cardinals going from saying they will be trade-deadline buyers to a rare stance as real sellers.

The Cardinals have the National League's worst winning percentage with 100 games to go.

Projections now foresee them finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2007.

It's going to take some heavy lifting to make the postseason at this point —from a team that has not been able to win more than four consecutive games all season.

So, no, I don't think it's some alarmist take to wonder what it would look like if the Cardinals are forced into a rare seller's stance.

National writers are wondering about what the Cardinals could get for Paul Goldschmidt. Hard to see that being an option. Fans peppered this week's chats with what-if questions. The questions are more than fair.

Here's what I think ...

I wouldn't take Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's we're-not-sellers talk to the bank just yet, If the team is still lagging behind a weak division as the trade deadline nears, there will be no other choice but to try to take advantage of a mess.

Among position players, Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar should be off-limits. No one else, really. Here’s an interesting one to wonder about: Willson Contreras. If he were to wind up wanting out after the way he jot jerked around, could another team want to give him a change of scenery? A catching do-over, perhaps? That would be fascinating.

How about pitchers? I don’t think Adam Wainwright would be shopped, in part because the Cardinals want him to finish his career here, but also because he’s not pitching well enough often enough to be a desirable rental. Miles Mikolas has a lengthy new extension. Any other pitcher? Go for it.

Montgomery and Flaherty are coming up on expiring contracts and could leave in free agency. Same for Jordan Hicks. Ryan Helsley could have real value. The Cardinals have shopped him before and could again, yes. He's differed with the team about his salary. His availability can complicate bullpen planning at times. And, big picture, hard-throwing relievers are not always the most reliable bets over the long run. He could command a nice price if traded to a contender, if the Cardinals do take the seller route.

If you are rolling, like Milwaukee was when the Brewers bizarrely traded Josh Hader, you don't trade a guy like Helsley. If you're out of it, you may look there first. One thing to add. Hader has taken the ball 55-plus times in each of his four All-Star seasons, twice pitching 75-plus innings. Helsley made a career-high 54 appearances last season while pitching a career-high 64.2 innings. He's not available quite often enough to be untouchable in a trade.

I'm usually quick to stiff-arm seller speculation when the Cardinals have a skid. But this isn't any skid, and this team hasn't given too many signs it's going to be capable of steering out of this mess.

Here are the highlights from this week’s chat . . .

Q: Is Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol in danger of losing his job? Would Joe Maddon be interested? Would there be momentum behind Yadier Molina coming back for the gig?

BenFred: If the team continues to stink then the manager could and perhaps will get fired. It would be the red-meat answer that suits many fans. The Cardinals’ front office, which has the benefit of hiding behind a Teflon shield when the crud hits the fan, has a track record of how it goes about this. Roster changes. Then coaching changes. Then the manager changes. The front office rarely if ever changes. I don't think Marmol is this team's big problem, and even if you do think that, remember how his hiring happened. A successful manager (Mike Shildt) was shoved out before Marmol was promoted, because of a clash between that successful manager and the front office. That same front office didn't do enough this offseason, setting the stage for the stress this manager now manages under. This was supposed to be the year of the front office, remember? Why the rush to blame just the manager? It's because this is the pattern the front office has created, and the fans continue to fall in line with the thinking.

On Maddon, he’s been very vocal about the Cardinals during his MLB Network appearances. Then again, the Cardinals being this bad is big national news, and he's often asked to comment on the big topics. Maddon's written an entire book about how managers need more autonomy and less front-office interference. That doesn't sound like the kind of manger Mozeliak's Cardinals are interested in in a post-TLR world. It would take ownership overriding that to change it, and Bill DeWitt Jr. has shown few public signs of a fraying trust in his front office and its leaders. The only recent one , really, was his frustration about the way the Shildt stuff went down. He wasn't happy about the mess, but stood by his front office, and Mozeliak has received a new extension since then.

On Yadi, there would be a lot of fan support, surely. The wailing about his 2022 basketball trip died down pretty fast, didn't it? I think Molina would want a lot of say in roster construction, and that's not something the Cardinals tend to want their managers to have. The current manager would have loved to have some starting pitching help after the Contreras addition, for example. Didn’t get it. Now his team is suffering because of it, and if it continues his job could be on the line.

Q: Is it officially time to start getting excited about the Blues’ offseason? Any word on plans for assistant coaching hires?

BF: The Blues' offseason is going to be more interesting than the end of their regular season, for sure. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has never once had a draft pick this high to put his fingerprints on. He's going to trust the work of his scouting staff, but he's very involved. It sounds like he wants to use the pick, not trade it, but what happens after that, who knows. He's made comments about not wanting to pick this high again in another draft, indicating he's going to make moves that make this team more likely to be a playoff-worthy group sooner rather than later. The hard salary cap is unforgiving, but he can be unpredictable. A reminder: The last time the Blues missed the playoffs, they won the Cup the following season. Being excited about this offseason is legitimate, thanks to the Band-Aid Armstrong ripped off at the trade deadline, trading expiring contracts to strengthen his draft/trade options.

Armstrong said it could be two assistant hires or one assistant hire and some sort of development addition. One will be focused on the defense, and Craig Berube is leading that hiring effort. It has to be someone who gets what Berube wants to do but, Armstrong noted, someone who can also challenge Berube and make him better. Armstrong joked (but he was right) that the Blues are not in a position to be know-it-alls on defense considering how bad things got last season. It sounds like one of the hires could be made with the team's youth and the game's modern innovation in mind, perhaps someone out of the traditional veteran Blues coaching norm. That could be good with this young team.

Q: The Cardinals have smart people in their organization. How did they so badly misread their pitching situation entering this season?

BF: They tend to be overly optimistic, take too long to admit mistakes and adjust to them, and on top of that, they perhaps underestimated some of their division opponents as well. The Cardinals knew they needed started pitching. Mozeliak tried to stiff-arm that reality at Winter Warm-Up, but has since admitted it. They were turned off by the prices in free agency and trade, and figured they would be in a decent position to update things before the trade deadline. They're paying the price now, and will continue to as this season clunks along. Cardinals starters have a 4.74 ERA. Their 13 quality starts are the lowest in the National League. Ten MLB teams have twice that many or more, including three in the Cardinals’ own division! There are other problem areas, you bet, but this is the biggest one that was most obvious and the most detrimental to the hope of crawling out of this hole.

Q: St. Louis City SC is nearing a 90 percent chance of making the MLS postseason in year one as an expansion team, per projections. Is this really happening?

BF: Yes. Plan accordingly. That three-game winning streak at home helped a lot. They have life and lift in their post-Klauss (temporarily) reality, and he will be back eventually, right? They’re getting in, and don’t be surprised if they make some noise once they do.

Q: What’s your take on the PGA/LIV golf merger?

BF: Big sports is big business. Never forget it. Money almost always wins. The PGA/LIV merger is a stunner, but I could not help but laugh when it came out. I legitimately feel bad for the media folks who got tricked by the PGA into carrying all of that anti-LIV water — and it was some heavy water, some 9/11 water — only to get zero heads up the merger was in play and coming. When it all started, I remember doing a radio show reminding the hosts that the PGA is not exactly the group that should be taking a strong morality stance. Some remember the PGA didn't drop its Whites-only clause until 1961. For PGA commissioner Jay Monahan to hint not so subtly that LIV players were something close to terrorists for taking Saudi money and then merge with LIV and keep a position in the merger is an all-time sports heel turn. He should golf with Kevin Demoff! How could anyone who believed in his anti-LIV rhetoric ever trust him again, with anything? Some of the players jumped to the front lines of the rhetoric and, if reports are accurate, did not know this merger was coming. How they respond is going to be really interesting. Were they fighting against LIV because of their distaste of its leadership, or out of blind PGA loyalty? They got played for fools and that's not going to sit well. Then again, they're going to get paid. And that brings us back to square one. Follow the money.