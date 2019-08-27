See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
BREAKING
Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cards, Blues, MLS and Mizzou questions in his weekly chat
Most Popular
-
Goold: Cardinals continue search for their next 'century' hitter
-
In return to Milwaukee, Cardinals assert their hold on division, blitz Brewers, 12-2
-
Crushing in concert: Cardinals 'sense' a surge with Goldschmidt, Ozuna in sync
-
Surging Cardinals race so far ahead of Brewers that even Yelich can't hurt them
-
'Commish' Hummel: Read the complete Q-&-A from this week's Cardinals chat