See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues and STL sports questions in his weekly chat
Most Popular
-
Cardinal Ritter suspends football program, dismisses coaching staff
-
Hochman: Mixed messages abound at heart of Cardinal Ritter fiasco
-
Players-only meeting pays off as Blues bounce back with 'statement' win
-
Derrick Goold: Read the complete Q-&-A from this week's Cardinals chat
-
Mizzou, Kansas renew Border War basketball rivalry, will begin six-game series next year