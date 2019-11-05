See what columnist Ben Frederickson has to say about the region's teams in his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
BREAKING
Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions in our weekly chat
Most Popular
-
BenFred: Cardinals and Moustakas would make a lot of sense now
-
Cardinals make qualifying offer to Ozuna, ready to discuss multiyear deal
-
McCluer North self reports use of ineligible player; athletics director put on leave
-
BenFred's 5: Did Goldschmidt get Gold-Glove snubbed?
-
Rick Hummel: Read the complete Q-&-A from this week's Cardinals chat