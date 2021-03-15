Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live chat from Jupiter at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
BenFred: After Mikolas setback and play-it-safe call on Reyes, Cards should consider adding starter
BenFred's 5: KK's tight back tightens squeeze on Cards rotation, telling quote on Carp, updates on Gorman/Liberatore and more
BenFred: After another hit to rotation (Kim's back), Cards should reconsider Reyes-as-reliever call
BenFred: Flaherty's search for balance reflected in spring training showcase with Scherzer
BenFred: Cards captain Molina will be 39 at All-Star break, and it's looking like he'll be at game to celebrate
