Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live chat from the MLB Winter Meetings at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec 6, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon list their reasons the Cardinals are in a good position for next season, especially if they make the right moves this offseason. Ben Frederickson , Jeff Gordon , Chris Drury ------ 0 Comments Tags Ben Frederickson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Early winter meetings buzz surrounding catchers is proof Cardinals can't slow play biggest need The early Winter Meetings buzz is heavy on catcher chatter. Now is no time to wait. BenFred: More bad news for Bonds and Clemens is even worse for Cardinals Hall of Famer McGwire Big Mac was not on the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee ballot, but its message came through loud and clear BenFred: Flexing National League teams will make the Cardinals’ road even tougher The National League East’s big-spending Monday was just the latest sign of the rising tide the Cardinals are competing with these days. BenFred: Cardinals (and fans) should blend optimism with caution when projecting Jordan Walker He's not too young to make this team, but he should not be asked to fill the big-bat role BenFred: With tears in his eyes, Albert Pujols accepts Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award An emotional night at Stifel Theatre celebrated the best of what sports has to offer, with Pujols hitting cleanup. BenFred: What happened to Paul Goldschmidt in September? The National League MVP is on the case Goldschmidt has started a review process he hopes leads to a stronger finish in 2023 BenFred: I'm thankful for these St. Louis sports figures' strengths Oliver Marmol, John Mozeliak, and Adam Wainwright from the St. Louis Cardinals all give me something to be thankful for this holiday season. BenFred: Mizzou football’s quarterback Brady Cook deserves praise for progress, bowl berth The Missouri football team's embattled quarterback Brady Cook played big in a bowl-securing win vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks. BenFred: Mizzou football’s brutal loss should force change to roughing the kicker rule In the Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats football game, if the officials got this call right then the rule is wrong. BenFred: Rushed extension for Mizzou football coach Drinkwitz only turns up heat on make-or-break 2023 Don't overlook the buyout hedge.