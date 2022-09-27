Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, thanks to a magic Cardinals season that isn’t over yet Albert Pujols hitting 21 home runs in 2022 seemed impossible — until it wasn’t. BenFred: Fans who take Tim Forneris' approach, return historic homer deserve ovation What would you do if Albert Pujols hit home run No. 700 to you? Tim Forneris gave a great example to follow. BenFred: Brayden Schenn, fellow champions keys to Blues proving present can be promising Schenn, Binnington and Parayko have long contracts that need to age well. BenFred: Can Mizzou football add Auburn’s Harsin to its list of SEC coaches ejected? Saturday presents Mizzou a real opportunity – a chance to prove another SEC program is dealing with more misery. BenFred: ESPN's Max Kellerman swings and misses on Albert Pujols takedown attempt ESPN talking head Max Kellerman apologized for implying Albert Pujols' chase of 700 home runs could be fueled by foul play BenFred: Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson gets another chance to run away with center field It's time for Carlson to prove what he is (and is not) with his play BenFred: Predicting the Cardinals’ postseason rotation? You could be surprised Some factors to consider when engaging in a still-too-early discussion. BenFred Chat: Say you catch Pujols homer No. 700. What do you do next? Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: Some of La Russa's old advice to Pujols helped Cardinals hero ambush No. 698 “When he smells blood," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, "he will pounce on it real quick." BenFred: Legends Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols keep Cardinals focused The team's legends who are receiving deserved cheers down this special stretch are the same ones who continue to refocus on the bigger picture