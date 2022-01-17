Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Everyone has been given a chance to share their views on the resolution. Except Blitz and Bennett. Until now.
The defense is the headline, but now the context is being appreciated
The way the Tigers lost at Arkansas can’t be defended, but I still think Martin’s make-or-break season should be 2022-23.
Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
The welcome mat is still on display in front of The Dome. The league would be wise to restructure based off the success it found in St. Louis.
Departure of SEC All-Freshman team member Wingo highlights how recruiting momentum can be dulled
Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson calls his shots for the upcoming year.
He is a two-time overseer of major NCAA infractions.
"He’s like a bull. He’s ready to go out and work."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.