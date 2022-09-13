Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sep 13, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 Comments Tags Ben Frederickson Chat Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Drinkwitz blames himself for Mizzou's dud at Kansas State, and it's hard to disagree The Tigers and their head coach have a lot of work to do BenFred: Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright is working through some stuff. Don't panic. “Just not good pitching,” Wainwright summarized Thursday afternoon after he allowed nine hits and four earned runs in five innings, walking none but only striking out two. BenFred: Mizzou and K-State football fans can cheer for expanded College Football Playoff A bigger field is better for those outside of the sport's inner circle BenFred: Flaherty’s former Cardinals teammates see flashes of 2019 With rising velocity and more bats missed, Flaherty took next step forward toward proving he can become postseason X-factor for Cardinals BenFred: Even NL fundamentalists have to admit Pujols and Cardinals have made DH a hit Since the All-Star break, the Cardinals are leading MLB in OPS produced by designated hitter BenFred: Bobby Petrino has restored the roar of Missouri State football Bobby Petrino has Missouri State football program in a good place entering the 2022 college football season. BenFred: Grading 7 Mizzou football newcomers after a Week-1 win First impressions of some just-arrived Tigers after Thursday's season-opening win. BenFred: Molina's basketball pivot latest twist in Cardinals catcher's strange final season Even Molina apologists can't really explain this one. BenFred: One more year for Pujols and Cardinals? He's capable but not planning on it Pujols is now averaging .363 with a .402 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching this season. BenFred: All the little things Brendan Donovan does add up big for Cardinals "He's been crucial for us," Nolan Arenado said of the do-everything rookie