Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
BenFred: Gold looks good on St. Louis Rams legend Bruce, who is ready for his overdue party in Canton
-
BenFred: Mizzou's Drinkwitz has successfully stirred excitement for second season
-
BenFred: If Cardinals were not shopping for a starter before Saturday, they should be now
-
BenFred: Best area college basketball team this season could be one that worked the transfer portal best
-
BenFred: Still not a fan of the extra-innings rule? Same here, and Sunday's Cardinals-Cubs game showed why
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Get all the sports coverage from Ben Frederickson. Your subscription includes unlimited coverage and faster loading pages.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!