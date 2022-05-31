Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday May 31, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 Comments Tags Ben Frederickson Chat Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: After beating Blues in Game 4, Avalanche coach scored win for common sense Sorry, but Avalanche vs. Blues has not turned into Good against Evil BenFred: For a handful of Blues, this postseason should have made future come into focus Blues GM Doug Armstrong should have a better read on these five players now BenFred: Almost constant chase of Colorado cost Blues in the end Whether it was Binnington or Husso in net, the Blues were going to have to score to keep up with Colorado. Their dynamic offense underdelivered. BenFred: If Tatum leads Celtics to championship, Celtics should reward him with exhibition game in St. Louis Don't the Celtics owe St. Louis one, after all? BenFred: Despite MacKinnon’s heroics, the Blues won Game 5, and can again in Game 6 Colorado’s star has been activated. But can’t the same be said for the Blues’ biggest strength? BenFred: If only on-ice accountability was a requirement for all Those who used a hockey debate to spew hate should be held accountable BenFred: 'The Kadri Game' will go down in Blues infamy if tossed trash is strongest response Playing it cool after a questionable collision is one thing. The Blues went cold. BenFred chat: Blues are going to have a hard time even prolonging this series Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: Questions NFL owners should ask before helping Kroenke with his relocation settlement tab Goodell's big fib and Pash's helpful notes could prove costly for owners in the end BenFred: Blues can't afford to let Perron go into free agency without a fight Perron is true Blue. Playoff Perron. No one competes like he does, and that pays off big in the postseason.