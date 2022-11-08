Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon discuss what Arenado walking away from a shot at free agency should mean for the team moving forward. Ben Frederickson , Jeff Gordon , Chris Drury ------ 0 Comments Tags Ben Frederickson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Mizzou football’s brutal loss should force change to roughing the kicker rule In the Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats football game, if the officials got this call right then the rule is wrong. BenFred: Consider these factors when pondering Eli Drinkwitz's Mizzou football future Back-to-back SEC wins should bring some perspective to the picture BenFred: NCAA doesn't care about cheating in college basketball recruiting. Why should we? After the lack of NCAA enforcement of rules against Rick Pitino and Bell Self, I'm officially retiring from caring about how teams get their players BenFred: Battlehawks can no longer be fueled by Kroenke hate, but could soar for Becht "Look," Becht said during a walk around The Dome, "we are trying to light up the scoreboard." Why Cardinals should pursue Matt Holliday for bench coach role: Read the BenFred chat Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: Some of Cardinals’ payroll should go to star starter who can spearhead rotation A strikeout-gathering force capable of mowing down postseason opponents has to be on the offseason shopping list. BenFred: Departure of Cardinals coach Jeff Albert a reminder thick skin must be part of uniform A mostly successful season for the Cardinals offense was washed away by another postseason freeze BenFred: Musial Awards span from unforgettable Little Leaguer to Cooperstown-bound Pujols Isaiah Jarvis is just leaving the batter's box as Albert Pujols crosses the plate, but we can learn lessons from both BenFred: Cardinals need a catcher, and departing Cubs leader Contreras could be great fit Free agent would bring some pop to the position BenFred: Harrison Bader's elite Yankee postseason stresses Cardinals' outfield uncertainty Yankees fans are no longer grumbling about the Jordan Montgomery trade with Harrison Bader's postseason emergence.