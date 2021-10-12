Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
BenFred: Handing out some hardware after a good (not great) 2021 Cardinals season
-
Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat
-
BenFred: The Cardinals' outfield experiment worked, and even better results should be coming
-
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
-
BenFred: Arenado left just one box unchecked in impressive debut season with Cardinals
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!