Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat Aug 2, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 Comments Tags Ben Frederickson Chat Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Tired Cardinals talking points won't sell with another ho-hum trade deadline If a quiet Cardinals deadline comes and goes, these four familiar excuses will not work BenFred: Side effect of Juan Soto Madness appears to be undervaluing Dylan Carlson Wouldn't a team leaning into win-now mode want the two outfielders playing together? BenFred: Substance must define Mizzou's third season under Eli Drinkwitz And the Tigers head coach knows it. BenFred: Why trading for Madison Bumgarner would make sense for Cardinals He's realistic, healthy and offers big potential postseason upside BenFred: Blues fans should feel better after seeing details of Matthew Tkachuk trade Paying Florida's price would have required parting ways with some pillars, plural. BenFred chat: Kyle Schwarber, Max Scherzer show value of adding proven commodities Hot topics from this week's sports chat with columnist Ben Frederickson. BenFred: Bill Russell's legacy of dominance always will stir one big St. Louis sports 'what-if' St. Louis had its shot at the legend, and it passed. BenFred: It’s time for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to rejoin his baseball flock The Cardinals don't need a catcher. They need their catcher. BenFred: In Cardinals clubhouse, differing opinions on volatile topics can coexist Teammates are aware of who was and who was not vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s not news in the clubhouse. BenFred: Can revived XFL recapture the magic it found in St. Louis in 2020? The XFL's hurdles to relevancy in St. Louis will be higher this time around.