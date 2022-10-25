 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the brilliance of Jordan Binnington thus far this season. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to former Blues defenseman Harold Snepsts! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!

