Join columnist Ben Frederickson for his live STL sports chat at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
BenFred: Team Kroenke's latest attempt to dodge trial features common complaints but also raises some fresh questions about relocation rip-job
-
BenFred: Headed back to the ballpark? Don't forget your common sense and decency
-
BenFred: Alonso's conspiracy theory proves one thing — the divide between MLB players and owners isn't improving
-
Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's STL sports chat
-
BenFred: If Cardinals were not shopping for a starter before Saturday, they should be now
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Get all the sports coverage from Ben Frederickson. Your subscription includes unlimited coverage and faster loading pages.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!