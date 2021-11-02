Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
BenFred: How the Cardinals' accidental fastball to Bryce Harper's face produced a Musial Moment
-
Join columnist Ben Frederickson for his live STL sports chat
-
BenFred: Armstrong's patience, Tarasenko's strong start with Blues have this sports columnist admitting he was wrong
-
BenFred: NFL owners finding out firsthand the risk of valuing Stan Kroenke’s word
-
BenFred: In latest Rams relocation hearing, a reminder why NFL expansion speculation doesn't have to be real to be a really bad idea
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!