Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
Join columnist Ben Frederickson for his live STL sports chat
Related to this story
The next Scherzer starts the Mets lose will be their first.
In last year’s NHL playoffs, there were 15 series — and the team with home-ice advantage only won five of them.
As voted on by the Pro Hockey Writers Association, the award recognizes perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication.
Five topics from the notebook of sports columnist Ben Frederickson