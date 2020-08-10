Kroenke, Demoff and Goodell among those requested for depositions in relocation lawsuit against Rams

Instead of 10 depositions, plaintiffs want 42.

That 42-person list includes NFL officials who were intimately involved in the relocation process, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who helped lead the charge for the Rams' return to California; San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos, who pitched the relocation plan the league rejected; and former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who reportedly pushed for the Rams to remain in St. Louis. A representative of every team is included in the group of 42. There is a clear intent to include those specifically involved in the vote that green-lighted the Rams' move.

"The teams and owners were responsible for voting on relocation applications at a meeting called for that purpose," the motion states. "Each of the thirty-two teams had at least one person present at the vote that wrongfully allowed relocation and multiple executives attended the vote for the NFL. Those individuals and many more executives for teams and the NFL were involved in communications concerning the relocation and related, relevant matters."