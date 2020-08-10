Kroenke, Demoff and Goodell among those requested for depositions in relocation lawsuit against Rams

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are on the long list of names requested for depositions by the lawyers representing St. Louis in the region's ongoing relocation lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL.
These three notable names, in addition to a fourth, could face twice as many hours of questions, too.
Lawyers representing the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority Complex and the city and county of St. Louis on Friday filed a motion to exceed deposition limitations in terms of number of depositions conducted and the length of time permitted for four of them — those of Kroenke, Demoff, Goodell and Eric Grubman, the former executive vice president of the NFL who served as the league's point man on the relocation process.
"These four individuals were involved in the highest levels of discussions, planning, and decision-making related to the Rams 2016 relocation to Los Angeles. Furthermore, the relevant timeframe spans several years and numerous actions taken by NFL and its member team owners," reads the motion filed Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court.
The plaintiffs need court approval to expand the scope of depositions from 10 depositions that are each limited to one seven-hour day.
The plaintiffs are requesting two seven-hour days for each of the separate depositions of Goodell, Grubman, Kroenke, and Demoff.
Instead of 10 depositions, plaintiffs want 42.
That 42-person list includes NFL officials who were intimately involved in the relocation process, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who helped lead the charge for the Rams' return to California; San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos, who pitched the relocation plan the league rejected; and former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who reportedly pushed for the Rams to remain in St. Louis. A representative of every team is included in the group of 42. There is a clear intent to include those specifically involved in the vote that green-lighted the Rams' move.
"The teams and owners were responsible for voting on relocation applications at a meeting called for that purpose," the motion states. "Each of the thirty-two teams had at least one person present at the vote that wrongfully allowed relocation and multiple executives attended the vote for the NFL. Those individuals and many more executives for teams and the NFL were involved in communications concerning the relocation and related, relevant matters."
"The claims in this case concern harm to and issues of the upmost importance to Plaintiffs, three government bodies, the communities that Plaintiffs represent, and more," the motion adds. "The individuals sought to be deposed are named parties to this case and have important information central to the issues at stake in this action. By the NFL’s own admission as confirmed by relevant meeting minutes, the noticed individuals were present for the relocation vote and know what was said and done before and during that meeting. Additionally, some were members of the NFL’s Los Angeles Opportunities Committee that was tasked with responsibility concerning a possible relocation of one or more clubs to Los Angeles. Each proposed deponent possesses unique, relevant evidence that Plaintiffs cannot obtain by any other means."
The relocation lawsuit, filed in April 2017 by the dome authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County against the Rams, the NFL and 31 other NFL teams and owners, alleges breach of contract, fraud, illegal enrichment and interference in business by the Rams and the NFL, causing significant public loss.
The U.S. Supreme Court in April 2020 declined to consider the Rams' request to steer the lawsuit toward private closed-door arbitration, meaning the lawsuit will either be settled or see its day in court.
A jury trial is set to begin Oct. 25, 2021.
