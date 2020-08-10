Kroenke, Demoff and Goodell among those requested for depositions in relocation lawsuit

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are on the long list of names requested for depositions by the lawyers representing St. Louis in the region's ongoing relocation lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL.

Lawyers representing the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority Complex and the city and county of St. Louis on Friday filed a notion to take deposition for 42 names.

The list includes NFL officials who were intimately involved in the relocation process that led to the Rams moving to Los Angeles, including former NFL vice president Eric Grubman, who served as the league's point man on the relocation process; San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos, who pitched the relocation plan the league rejected; former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who reportedly pushed for the Rams to remain in St. Louis; and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who helped lead the charge for the Rams' return to California.

The relocation lawsuit, filed in April 2017 by the dome authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County against the Rams, the NFL and 31 other NFL teams and owners, alleges breach of contract, fraud, illegal enrichment and interference in business by the Rams and the NFL, causing significant public loss.