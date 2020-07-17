MLS pushes back debut of St. Louis expansion team one year to 2023

“We have always taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to our expansion planning and have delivered successful launches for every new club,” said Garber in a release from the league. "It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve. With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

Site preparation and construction at the 30-acre, 22,500-seat open-air stadium at Market and 20th streets will continue to move forward, a team spokesman confirmed Friday. Construction partners have been practicing health guidelines put in place since the beginning of the pandemic. The primarily privately owned project, estimated in March to cost between $350 and $400 million, was previously targeting a March 2022 completion that would have been critical if the team was going to be able to play its first home game in the venue. The pandemic complicated that timeline, along with ongoing conversations with potential sponsors.

The ownership group has not yet announced team name and colors.

Garber and Betz could not be reached for interviews Friday.

The MLS4TheLou group secured the league’s 28th team in August 2019, a finish line of sorts for a city that had pursued an expansion franchise in fits and starts since the league launched in 1996. The wait just got a year longer.

