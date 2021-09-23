National League Wild Card Tracker: Baseball's best defense continues to propel Cardinals' surge, Harper comes up big for Phillies and Padres bow out

NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. They're holding this spot by 4.5 games. You know they've won an almost impossible to believe 11 in a row. You know they are 13-1 in their last 14 games. Did you know they have committed only five errors during this 14-game blitz? And they have committed no errors over their last three games, and just one over their last six! Avoiding defensive mistakes is one thing. Robbing hits left and right is another, and that's what the Cardinals have been doing all season — especially since outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill got healthy. The stellar defense is shining even more now because Cardinals pitchers, like Miles Mikolas in an impressive start Wednesday, are throwing strikes. They're making hitters swing, or strike out. If those swings turn into balls in play that stay in the ball park, this defense has a very good chance of coming up with an out. Per Fielding Bible's metrics, the Cardinals are +84 in Defensive Runs Saved this season. That's best in MLB by 17 runs, and best in the NL by 25. Walks always hurt, but they hurt this team a lot more because it wastes elite defense. Example: Nolan Arenado climbing over a tarp to make an out. Hopefully he's as OK as the Cardinals suggested he was after the 10-2 win against the division-leading Brewers, who have been rather sloppy in this series. Milwaukee has lost four in a row and six of its last eight entering a showdown with Adam Wainwright on Thursday.