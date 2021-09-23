National League Wild Card Tracker: Baseball's best defense continues to propel Cardinals' surge, Harper comes up big for Phillies and Padres bow out

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 14.5 games. Yes, the Dodgers lost. It doesn't happen very often. Walker Buehler's September return to Earth continued, and the Rockies jumped him Wednesday for five funs in 3 2/3 innings in a 10-5 Dodgers loss at Coors Field.
Here's more from LA Times Dodgers beat writer Jorge Castillo: "Buehler yielded five runs and seven hits across 3 2/3 innings. He faced 18 batters and nine of them hit balls in play with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph. He threw 74 pitches and generated just four-swing-and-misses — a season low. It was just the third time this season that he has failed to log at least six innings. Two have come in his last four starts."
“I didn’t do my job, I think that’s the biggest thing. They gave me a lead and then I couldn’t protect it. My job is to set the tone and I didn’t do that.” - Buehler to MLB.com after another short start. He's 14-4 with a 2.58 ERA on the season, but has a 7.32 ERA in four September starts totaling just 19.2 innings.
This loss combined with a Wednesday night Giants win against the cooked Padres means the Dodgers are now two games back of San Francisco in the powerhouse NL West race.
(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. They're holding this spot by 4.5 games. You know they've won an almost impossible to believe 11 in a row. You know they are 13-1 in their last 14 games. Did you know they have committed only five errors during this 14-game blitz? And they have committed no errors over their last three games, and just one over their last six! Avoiding defensive mistakes is one thing. Robbing hits left and right is another, and that's what the Cardinals have been doing all season — especially since outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill got healthy. The stellar defense is shining even more now because Cardinals pitchers, like Miles Mikolas in an impressive start Wednesday, are throwing strikes. They're making hitters swing, or strike out. If those swings turn into balls in play that stay in the ball park, this defense has a very good chance of coming up with an out. Per Fielding Bible's metrics, the Cardinals are +84 in Defensive Runs Saved this season. That's best in MLB by 17 runs, and best in the NL by 25. Walks always hurt, but they hurt this team a lot more because it wastes elite defense. Example: Nolan Arenado climbing over a tarp to make an out. Hopefully he's as OK as the Cardinals suggested he was after the 10-2 win against the division-leading Brewers, who have been rather sloppy in this series. Milwaukee has lost four in a row and six of its last eight entering a showdown with Adam Wainwright on Thursday.
The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 94.2 percent.
The Hopefuls . . .
The Phillies (4.5 games back) won another close one (4-3) against the Orioles on Wednesday, thanks in large part to another stellar play by National League MVP candidate Bryce Harper. His mad dash around the bases Tuesday night after he was intentionally walked was one-upped by his arm Wednesday, when he threw out the game-tying run at the plate from right field in the eighth inning.
“He fielded it like an infielder almost. He set his feet and just threw an absolute rocket to home plate. It was a huge play, a clutch play by him. He’s a clutch player.” - Phillies first baseman Matt Vierling to MLB.com after Harper's defensive heroics.
The Phillies' FanGraphs projection to make the postseason either by catching the Braves for the division lead or grabbing a wild-card spot is 16.1 percent, with a better chance of catching the Braves (14.7 percent) than the Cardinals (1.5 percent). The Phillies (78-74) now have the same record as the Reds, but they look more capable than sluggish Cincinnati of making a late charge. Philadelphia's biggest problem is the Cardinals and Braves just keep winning. Atlanta is on a four-game streak of its own. The Phillies play at Atlanta next week, but first come four at home against the Pirates. Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki has crunched the numbers, writing, "if the Braves finish just 5-7 for an 85-win season, the Phillies would need to finish 7-3 to force a one-game tiebreaker."
The Reds (4.5 games back) found a way to not lose to the lowly Pirates on Wednesday. The game was postponed to Monday due to rain, making it the final home game of the Reds' regular season. And likely the final Reds game of the season.
"He's done a great job with the team we have right now. I think that it's just natural that he'll be leading us forward. We made the playoffs last year, we had a good run this year and still have a chance." - Reds general manager Nick Krall to The Cincinnati Enquirer after the Reds announced a two-year contract extension for third-year Reds manager David Bell. His record is 184-190.
The Reds' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is at 3.5 percent. The same formula gave them a 72.9 percent chance to make the playoffs less than a month ago.
The Castoffs
The Mets are toast, and the Padres joined then Wednesday night.
The Padres (6 games back) have lost 10 of their last 12 after Wednesday's 8-6 home loss to the Giants. Goodness, what a collapse this was. Per FanGraphs, the Padres had a postseason probability of 80.2 percent on August 10th. They're 11-26 since. Now the Padres' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is down to 0.2 percent. Turn out the lights after a round of applause for an impressive milestone.
“I feel like we’ve put everything we’ve got out there and stuff hasn’t gone our way. This game can get really tough. I feel like we have all the weight this last month. I feel like we could have done a better job as a group, especially myself on the front line and just find a way. I feel like we lack a little bit of that as a team and me in front of that. But this is a learning experience.” - Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to The San Diego Union-Tribune after hitting his 40th homer of the season in the loss.