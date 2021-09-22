National League Wild Card Tracker: Cards make it 10, Phillies win a thriller, Reds and Pirates continue to sink

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.

NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 15.5 games. They won their third game in a row and their ninth in their last 10 thanks to a 5-4 10th-inning road win against the Rockies on Tuesday. You want to know who hit the game-winning single? Some guy named Albert Pujols. The Dodgers were a Giants loss away from moving into a tie with San Francisco for first in the NL West, but the Giants beat the Padres late Tuesday night. This NL West race is crazy.

A reminder: If the Dodgers and Padres wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game. The opponent that game, if things ended today, would be the . . .