National League Wild Card Tracker: Historically hot Cardinals soar closer to clinching the NL's second wild-card spot

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the finalization of the NL's second wild-card situation. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 13 games. Their 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday moved them two games behind the Giants in the highly competitive race to win the NL West. Did you know the Dodgers have lost back-to-back games just once since August? Do you remember the team that did it? It was the Cardinals at Busch Stadium to salvage a split out of a four-game series after losing the first two games. The Cardinals are on a 17-1 since then. The Dodgers are 11-5.
"It's the first time in how long that it's clicked? Wish it would have clicked sooner, but I just kept plugging away. For it to click against a lineup like that ... going into the offseason I knocked down a pretty big wall. Gives me something to build on." - Former Cardinals pitcher Zac Gallen after holding the Dodgers to one run in six innings. Former Cardinal catcher Carson Kelly homered off Clayton Kershaw on Saturday too.
(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 5 games. They have set the Cardinals record for consecutive wins (15) and will try to build on history Sunday at Wrigley field, in the final regular-season road game. On Cardinals Twitter, there is this meme going around of a cartoon grim reaper making the rounds down a row of doors of NL second wild-card contenders. The grim reaper is the Cardinals. The image is accurate.
"Stay hungry. Keep going. This group has been extremely hungry to do just that." - Cardinals manager Mike Shildt during The Streak.
The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 99.9 percent. The magic number to secure the second NL wild-card spot, and put an end to the daily wild-card tracker, is now down to 3.
The Hopefuls . . .
The Phillies (5 games back) have the NL's second-longest active winning streak (5) behind the Cardinals' 15 after Saturday's win against the Pirates.
Their best bet, and it's still not a great one, is to catch the Braves for first place in the NL East. They're now just 1.5 games back of Atlanta. Both the 82-win Braves and the 81-win Phillies are nearly guaranteed to be out of luck when it comes to hoping to fall back to the second NL wild-card, thanks to the Cardinals' surge. It would take a complete collapse of the Cardinals for either the Phillies or the Braves to wind up even tied with the Cardinals for the NL's second wild-card at this point. FanGraphs gives the Phillies a 26.9 percent chance of catching the Braves.
"We needed that really bad. We had a number of guys that weren't available today out of the bullpen, so we would have had to rely on some inexperienced kids if Ranger didn't do what he did." - Phillies manager Joe Girardi to reporters after Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The Castoffs
The Reds (6 games back) beat the Nationals 7-6 on Saturday but can still be eliminated Sunday if they lose to the Nationals and the Cardinals beat the Cubs.
“Everybody is extremely aware of what’s going on, obviously the stretch the Cardinals are on is very impressive. The only thing we can do is control what we can control. That saying probably gets kind of repetitive and worn out. But everything seems to always come back to that.” - Reds slugger Nick Castellanos to MLB.com after a home run Saturday against the Nats.
Cincinnati's FanGraphs' postseason projection is down to 0.1 percent.
The Eliminated
The Mets and Padres have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.