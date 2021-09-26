National League Wild Card Tracker: Historically hot Cardinals soar closer to clinching the NL's second wild-card spot

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the finalization of the NL's second wild-card situation. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.

NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 13 games. Their 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday moved them two games behind the Giants in the highly competitive race to win the NL West. Did you know the Dodgers have lost back-to-back games just once since August? Do you remember the team that did it? It was the Cardinals at Busch Stadium to salvage a split out of a four-game series after losing the first two games. The Cardinals are on a 17-1 since then. The Dodgers are 11-5.

"It's the first time in how long that it's clicked? Wish it would have clicked sooner, but I just kept plugging away. For it to click against a lineup like that ... going into the offseason I knocked down a pretty big wall. Gives me something to build on." - Former Cardinals pitcher Zac Gallen after holding the Dodgers to one run in six innings. Former Cardinal catcher Carson Kelly homered off Clayton Kershaw on Saturday too.