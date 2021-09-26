National League Wild Card Tracker: Now just a matter of time before Cardinals clinch NL's second wild-card

The Brewers clinched the NL Central on Sunday, but they're still stinging from the sweep the Cardinals put on them in Milwaukee. It will be interesting to see how motivated Milwaukee is to play its best baseball when it arrives.

The Cardinals are not far behind when it comes to clinching their postseason ticket via the wild-card route. Their magic number is down to one Ozzie Smith wore on his back. As in, one.

"It's Cardinal baseball." - manager Mike Shildt, summarizing his club's September surge after he got himself tossed from Sunday's 4-2 win against the Cubs for, rightfully, letting the umpiring crew have it after it botched the infield fly rule and made the Cardinals get the game's final out twice.

Was that enough fire for folks who insist Shildt doesn't show enough?

The Castoffs . . .

The Phillies (6 games back) had next to no chance of being in the mix for the NL's second wild-card spot entering Sunday's game, but it's now even less of a chance after a 6-0 loss to the Pirates. They can still catch the Braves for first place in the NL East, but they will have to play almost perfect baseball from here on out. If they fall short it will mean a decade without the Phillies in the postseason. Ouch.