National League Wild Card Tracker: Now just a matter of time before Cardinals clinch NL's second wild-card

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this update daily through the finalization of the NL's second wild-card situation. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 13 games. They beat the Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday but are still chasing the Giants for first place in the NL west. They trail in that race by two games. Time is running out, and the Giants keep winning. They just polished off a road sweep of the Rockies at Coors.
"One-hundred wins, it’s something to be proud of, but we understand that we still got to win six more ballgames.” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to reporters after win No. 100.
(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 6 games. Not even bad umpiring can slow them down. They have the longest September winning streak since the Cubs (21) of 1935. They became just the second team in MLB history to win their final 11 road games. They are bringing a Cardinals-best 16-game winning streak home to Busch Stadium for the final six regular-season home games. A three-game series against the Brewers starts Tuesday, followed by three more against the Cubs.
The Brewers clinched the NL Central on Sunday, but they're still stinging from the sweep the Cardinals put on them in Milwaukee. It will be interesting to see how motivated Milwaukee is to play its best baseball when it arrives.
The Cardinals are not far behind when it comes to clinching their postseason ticket via the wild-card route. Their magic number is down to one Ozzie Smith wore on his back. As in, one.
"It's Cardinal baseball." - manager Mike Shildt, summarizing his club's September surge after he got himself tossed from Sunday's 4-2 win against the Cubs for, rightfully, letting the umpiring crew have it after it botched the infield fly rule and made the Cardinals get the game's final out twice.
Was that enough fire for folks who insist Shildt doesn't show enough?
The Castoffs . . .
The Phillies (6 games back) had next to no chance of being in the mix for the NL's second wild-card spot entering Sunday's game, but it's now even less of a chance after a 6-0 loss to the Pirates. They can still catch the Braves for first place in the NL East, but they will have to play almost perfect baseball from here on out. If they fall short it will mean a decade without the Phillies in the postseason. Ouch.
“Of course we want to be better. Of course we wanted to be able to sweep this whole homestand. We weren’t able to do that, so we kind of have to put this behind us and get ready to go in Atlanta.” - Bryce Harper after the botched attempt to sweep the Pirates heading into a season-defining series against the Braves.
Any combination of five Braves wins or Phillies losses means Atlanta wins the NL East. FanGraphs gives the Phillies a 12.5 percent shot of pulling it off.
The Reds (6 games back) guaranteed themselves a non-losing season by beating the Nationals 9-2 on Sunday, but their elimination number has been whittled to one. One Cardinals win or one Reds loss shuts the door on Cincinnati. The Reds host the Pirates Monday in a makeup of a previous rain-caused postponement. FanGraphs wild-card projection: 0.1 percent.
The Eliminated
The Mets and Padres have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.