National League Wild Card Tracker: Phillies make big comeback of their own, but their best bet (by a lot) remains catching Braves, not Cardinals

NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 4.5 games. What else is there to say at this point? When you come back to win a game after giving up a grand slam in the first inning, you think you can do pretty much anything, and that's the confidence this team is playing with entering today's double-header in Chicago. Back-to-back wins in the double-header would tie the team's all-time record for longest winning streak, matching the 2021 Cards with the 1935 club.

Oh, I can think of something to say. Paul Goldschmidt. Incredible. Remember his slow start? How's this for making up for it?

"You know what I think? I think they are the boogie man. I think they can take somebody out. They have to take the first somebody out, because you're in the wild-card game. You're going to get San Francisco or the Dodgers. And they can take you out, because they are better teams. But the Cardinals, this is what they do! This is what the Cardinals do. They have done it in previous seasons." - ESPN's Mike Wilbon on a recent Pardon The Interruption.

The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 98 percent. If they just play .500 baseball from here on out, they're in the wild-card game.

The Hopefuls . . .