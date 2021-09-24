National League Wild Card Tracker: Phillies make big comeback of their own, but their best bet (by a lot) remains catching Braves, not Cardinals

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 14.5 games. Their 10th-inning win against the Rockies on Thursday combined with the Giants' extra-innings loss to the Padres means the Dodgers are back to just one game back in the race for first place in the NL West. Thursday showed the depth of the Dodgers' ways to beat you. Max Scherzer had a rare off night, allowing five runs in five innings, and they still won. They were trailing by one with two outs in the ninth when a Mookie Betts single started a rally. Trea Turner later tied the game with a single. Max Muncy's home run in the 10th sealed it.
“Superstars make plays and rise to the occasion, and that’s what he did today for us," - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to MLB.com about Turner's biggest hit since joining the team along with Scherzer at the trade deadline.
(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 4.5 games. What else is there to say at this point? When you come back to win a game after giving up a grand slam in the first inning, you think you can do pretty much anything, and that's the confidence this team is playing with entering today's double-header in Chicago. Back-to-back wins in the double-header would tie the team's all-time record for longest winning streak, matching the 2021 Cards with the 1935 club.
Oh, I can think of something to say. Paul Goldschmidt. Incredible. Remember his slow start? How's this for making up for it?
Paul Goldschmidt's season by the month #STLCards pic.twitter.com/sn2vVhDB0t— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) September 24, 2021
"You know what I think? I think they are the boogie man. I think they can take somebody out. They have to take the first somebody out, because you're in the wild-card game. You're going to get San Francisco or the Dodgers. And they can take you out, because they are better teams. But the Cardinals, this is what they do! This is what the Cardinals do. They have done it in previous seasons." - ESPN's Mike Wilbon on a recent Pardon The Interruption.
The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 98 percent. If they just play .500 baseball from here on out, they're in the wild-card game.
The Hopefuls . . .
The Phillies (4.5 games back) have won three games this month after trailing by six or more runs. Thursday's example was the most unpredictable. They trailed Pittsburgh by a touchdown without the extra-point before scoring six unanswered of their own for a 12-6 win. Didi Gregorius sparked the comeback with a third-inning home run and J.T. Realmuto wrapped it with a an RBI single in the eighth. In between came utility infielder Ronald Torreyes' two-out, three-run homer in the sixth to give his club the lead.
This is a hot club that has three more games against the 95-loss Pirates at home before heading to Atlanta for what it hopes will be an NL East showdown. The Phillies are just two games back of the Braves in the division race after Atlanta's loss to Arizona on Thursday. The Phillies' best chance to make the playoffs is catching the Braves and eliminating them from the postseason. That's much more within their reach than the wild-card route, because of how the Cardinals have surged.
“Bryce Harper is an enigma. You either love him or hate him, as they say. He plays every day and he plays hard. He loves pressure and is not afraid to fail, and he puts 'it' out there — 'it' meaning he knows he’s the center of attention and enjoys being 'the man.' Most players don’t have that kind of talent, or don’t want the pressure. I can sum this all up: He is today’s Pete Rose with power.” - Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt writing in a guest column for Associated Press about why he believes Bryce Harper should win the National League MVP
The Phillies' FanGraphs projection to make the postseason either by catching the Braves for the division lead or grabbing a wild-card spot is 25.9 percent, with a much better chance of catching the Braves (25.1 percent) than the Cardinals (0.8 percent).
The Reds (5.5 games back) have lost eight of their last 11 after Thursday's series-opening loss to the Nationals, another game where the offense did not show up. Hitters struck out 11 times and went one-for-eight with runners in scoring position. The most painful example was back-to-back strikeouts by Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto with the bases loaded in the second inning.
“You get into that situation, you want them at the plate. We'll continue to want them at the plate. But even the best — [a] couple of the best hitters in the game, it's not going to happen every time. That's why it's such a tough game. I know that they want to be back in that spot tomorrow and I can't wait until we're in that spot again because they're a couple of the best in the game." - Reds manager David Bell to MLB.com about the costly Castellanos and Votto whiffs.
The Reds were up two games in the wild-card standings on August 28, before losing 15 of their last 22. Their FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is at 0.6 percent. If the Cardinals take care of business in Chicago the Reds will be moving to the category below reserved for . . .
The Castoffs
The Mets and Padres have been declared done by the Tracker, though the Padres can still affect things. They beat the Giants in extra innings on Thursday to tighten things up in the high-stakes race between the Dodgers and Giants for first place in the NL West. It was San Diego's third win in 13 games.