National League Wild Card Tracker: Reds and Phillies both win, but Cardinals do, too — twice

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By 14 games. The Dodgers' 99th win on Friday gave the Diamondbacks their 105th loss. Welcome to baseball in 2021. The Dodgers are desperately trying to chase down the Giants to win the National League West so they do not have to fight for their postseason lives in a one-game wild-card coin flip. They have won 11 of their last 13 games. Problem is, the Giants have won 14 of their last 18 including Friday night's takedown of the Rockies. The two wildly successful teams have eight regular-season games left to sort it out without a Game 163.
“I’m sure they’re looking at us saying, ‘These guys keep winning.’ And we’re looking at them and saying, ‘These guys keep winning, too,’” “Both teams are winning the games they’re supposed to win. It’s fun.” - Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock, a former Diamondback, to MLB.com after a big home run Friday helped secure a 4-2 win.
(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 5 games. They can set an all-time Cardinals record at Wrigley Field with another win today. A Cardinals team has never won 15 consecutive games. Who's betting against them at this point? Especially against this Cubs team?
"The Cardinals have won more games than any other National League team this century and are closing in on their 15th playoff appearance over that span. They have participated in four World Series and won championships in 2006 and 2011. This is, in fact, what the Cardinals do. It just wasn’t supposed to happen this year. Statistically, the Cardinals have had, at best, an average offense and pitching staff in 2021. All told, they’ve barely scored more runs than they’ve allowed. even with the winning streak that brought them back to life. Yet here they are, on the verge of completing a turnaround the Cardinals swear they saw coming—even if nobody else did." - Jared Diamond, writing for The Wall Street Journal.
The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 99.7 percent. The magic number is down to the one future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina wears on his back.
The Hopefuls . . .
The Phillies (5 games back) have the NL's second-longest active winning streak (4) behind the Cardinals' 14 after Friday's win against the Pirates. They are down to pretty much one option to make the postseason. They're going to have to catch the Braves in the NL East. FanGraphs gives them a 28.5 percent chance to do that, and a 0.1 percent of catching the Cardinals for the second wild card. If the 81-win Braves lose their grip on the division lead, they are not going to have the wild-card to fall back on.
“I haven’t been producing the whole year. I’ve been working behind the scenes and doing all the things I need to do. I’m just trying to get better. These last couple games are really important, so I’m trying to do the best that I can as I go out there and try to be a big part of the offense.” - Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius said after he homered in Friday's 8-6 comeback win.
The Reds (6 games back) kept their tiny, flickering hope of a miracle alive with an 11-inning win against the Nationals on Friday. Their FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is down to 0.6 percent.
"The timing was odd. You can be a fan of David Bell or you can think he’s Vern Rapp by way of Russ Nixon. (You’d both be right.) You can praise him for July or rip him for September. (You’d both be right.) You can say, look at the injuries! Look at that bullpen! Or you can say, give me liberty or give me death, just don’t give me Eugenio Suarez and Asdrubal Cabrera! You’d both be right. I’ll say this: Extending the manager in the midst of an epic collapse is a different way to do business." columnist Paul Daughtery writing for the Cincinnati Enquirer.