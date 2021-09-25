National League Wild Card Tracker: Reds and Phillies both win, but Cardinals do, too — twice

NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By 5 games. They can set an all-time Cardinals record at Wrigley Field with another win today. A Cardinals team has never won 15 consecutive games. Who's betting against them at this point? Especially against this Cubs team?

"The Cardinals have won more games than any other National League team this century and are closing in on their 15th playoff appearance over that span. They have participated in four World Series and won championships in 2006 and 2011. This is, in fact, what the Cardinals do. It just wasn’t supposed to happen this year. Statistically, the Cardinals have had, at best, an average offense and pitching staff in 2021. All told, they’ve barely scored more runs than they’ve allowed. even with the winning streak that brought them back to life. Yet here they are, on the verge of completing a turnaround the Cardinals swear they saw coming—even if nobody else did." - Jared Diamond, writing for The Wall Street Journal.

The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is up to 99.7 percent. The magic number is down to the one future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina wears on his back.

The Hopefuls . . .