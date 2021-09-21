National League Wild Card Tracker: Reds win, Padres rest and Cardinals keep streaking

"The mentality and the camaraderie were always there, from the first day I got here. As you guys have seen over the years watching baseball, this is a confidence sport. It's built, for the hitters, on failure. When you're constantly failing, it's hard to be confident. But when the guy ahead of you starts doing well, you start to be like, OK, I'm going to grind this at-bat. It kind of falls into place. Our pitching staff has done that. Waino has been doing that all year. Coming in, you want to follow that guy with a quality start, and give your guys a chance to win. We have just kind of built that confidence, slowly but surely. And you kind of see it out there. Obviously, the results speak for themselves. When you are playing confident baseball, even when you give up a couple of runs, you still feel like you have a chance to win that game, and we have done that over the past few weeks." - Jon Lester after holding the Brewers to three hits and two runs in six innings during Monday's 5-2 win, which became career win No. 200 for Lester.