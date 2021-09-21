National League Wild Card Tracker: Reds win, Padres rest and Cardinals keep streaking

Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
NL Wild Card No. 1: The Dodgers. By a whopping 15.5 games. They've won two in a row, eight of their last 10 and continue to put pressure on the division-leading Giants. They're trailing San Francisco for the NL West lead by just one game as the Giants start a big road series against the Padres tonight. FanGraphs postseason projections are calling it a virtual coin flip between the Dodgers and the Giants to win their division, and the Dodgers are liking what they are seeing from Clayton Kershaw now that he's off the injured list. A 100-win team is going to wind up claiming this first wild-card spot, one way or the other. Crazy.
“He’s Clayton Kershaw. He was doing his thing. I’ve had that vantage point for two years now, it’s pretty fun to watch.” - Mookie Betts to MLB.com after Kershaw's 74-pitch, five-inning, one-run outing in an 8-5 win against the Reds on Sunday, his second start back since hitting the injured list with elbow issues.
NL Wild Card No. 2: The Cardinals. By a surprising 3 games. Good things happen quickly when you are riding a nine-game winning streak. For a while, the Cardinals were the team simply not falling on its face in the NL's jostling for the second wild-card spot. Now they are the team emerging from the wreckage, wearing sunglasses, leather jacket tossed over the shoulder, smoking a cigarette in slow motion. You know, like the whole thing was planned all along. Three more games left in this four-game trip to Milwaukee before the road trip shifts to Chicago. Thirteen regular-season games to go, with the final six against the Brewers and Cubs at Busch. The Cardinals' magic number is now 10.
"The mentality and the camaraderie were always there, from the first day I got here. As you guys have seen over the years watching baseball, this is a confidence sport. It's built, for the hitters, on failure. When you're constantly failing, it's hard to be confident. But when the guy ahead of you starts doing well, you start to be like, OK, I'm going to grind this at-bat. It kind of falls into place. Our pitching staff has done that. Waino has been doing that all year. Coming in, you want to follow that guy with a quality start, and give your guys a chance to win. We have just kind of built that confidence, slowly but surely. And you kind of see it out there. Obviously, the results speak for themselves. When you are playing confident baseball, even when you give up a couple of runs, you still feel like you have a chance to win that game, and we have done that over the past few weeks." - Jon Lester after holding the Brewers to three hits and two runs in six innings during Monday's 5-2 win, which became career win No. 200 for Lester.
The Cardinals' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot, once nearly as low as Bob Gibson's ERA, is up to 79.6 percent.
The Hopefuls . . .
The Reds (3 games back) won a big one after a rain-delayed start Monday night, rallying from a five-run deficit to beat the Pirates 9-5 in Cincinnati. Joey Votto homered twice to keep his club from losing another game to the Pirates; Cincinnati's lost series in Pittsburgh earlier this month put a sizable dent in postseason plans. The Reds have five more games against the Pirates as the regular season winds down, along with three against the Nationals, who are 13-33 since August. Something to note: The Reds have not won three consecutive games this month, and they have won back-to-back games just once. That will have to change if they're going to make things interesting.
“Even before the home runs, just being around him the last day or so and seeing him in the box … he's had such a great year, but I do think, just over the last day or so, he's kind of been re-energized. Any player goes through stretches where they're fighting through it a little bit, you might be a little fatigued, even though you might not want to admit that. He just looked re-energized over the last 24 hours.” - Reds manager David Bell to MLB.com about Votto, who now has three homers in his last two games.
The Reds' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is at 14.1 percent.
The Padres (4 games back) spent Monday's off day licking their wounds from the sweep they suffered in St. Louis. They start a huge home series against the Giants tonight. They're 6-7 against San Francisco this season (and 3-3 at home) but have won back-to-back games against the Giants entering this series, if that counts for anything. Reading the coverage out of San Diego after a fan at Busch Stadium caught the dugout shouting match between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, it sounds like manager Jayce Tingler's seat is heating up as his team cools.
“When we’re struggling and not playing the way we’re capable of, as a manager I have responsibility for it. I love our players. I think they play their asses off. I’m never a guy who is going point a finger at anybody, except a thumb at myself, when things aren’t going right.” - Tingler, speaking to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The Padres' FanGraphs projection to win a wild-card spot is down to 3.8 percent.
The Phillies (4.5 games back) have now followed up a four-game winning streak with back-to-back losses that totaled a combined offensive output of two runs. On Monday they got shut out 2-0 by the 102-loss Orioles. The schedule gods are begging the Phillies to surge. They have two more at home against rotten Baltimore, then four at home against slightly better Pittsburgh. And then after a series against the NL-East leading Braves, they get to end their regular season with the losing Marlins.
"It's not how you want to start the homestand, but it doesn't tell the whole story. We've gotta turn it around tomorrow and let's see what happens the rest of the week." - Phillies manager Joe Girardi to ESPN after his club got four-hit by the Orioles in Monday's defeat.
The Phillies' FanGraphs projection to make the postseason either by catching the Braves for the division lead or grabbing a wild-card spot is 17.7 percent.
The Mets (7.5 games back) are barely worth mentioning at the moment. They are now closer to the Rockies than the Phillies in the standings.