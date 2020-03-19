On the Beat: Long drive home from Florida was full of signs for BenFred

ON THE ROAD — Parents and children let one another in on life's little lies as time passes.

A few years ago, I explained to my mom how I pulled off throwing a party at our house while in high school. The secret, of course, is photographing the house beforehand. That way you can get everything back the way it was, down to angle of the magazines on the coffee table.

Maybe I told that one too soon.

Anyway, my family kept a little secret from me, one no one told me about until just a few years ago.

It had to do with family road trips.

My mom, dad and sister spent good chunks of our vacations distracting me from billboards for roadside attractions.

“Look at that cloud!” one would say while pointing to the left of Dad’s Suburban.

A sign for the World’s Tallest Prairie Dog would fly by on the right.

I liked roadside attractions, OK? Still do. But back then, if I saw one, I wanted to go. Like, now.

Problem was, stopping to see every over-sized rocking chair and three-headed turtle on the way to a ski trip or week at the beach wasn't conducive to reaching the slopes or the sand on time.

I found myself thinking about that story Tuesday as I made the 16-something hour drive home from Jupiter, Fla. The coronavirus pandemic had benched Cardinals baseball for the foreseeable future. It also made a 16-something hour drive seem more appealing than setting foot in an airport.

Hey, at least I’d see some cool signs.

The Post-Dispatch has been running a behind-the-scenes look from our writers called, “On the Beat.”