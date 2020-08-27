Q&A with Flaherty: Cards' ace explains Wednesday's decision, his plans to help Busch serve as a voting venue and more

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty spent about 30 minutes with reporters via Zoom before Thursday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium, using the time to explain why he joined teammate Dexter Fowler as a healthy scratch Wednesday, a choice multiple Major League Baseball players and some entire teams made Wednesday and Thursday, joining the NBA, WNBA and NHL in a cross-sports protest in reaction to a police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that is now under federal examination.
Flaherty spoke about diving into the discussions of systemic racism in America as a mixed-race 24-year-old. He shared some of the conversations he has had with the Cardinals about his hope of helping Busch Stadium potentially serve as a voting venue in the future. He expressed a desire to become more involved in the St. Louis community, and shared regrets about not doing more earlier.
Flaherty's comments were predictably packaged into Twitter soundbites and sent out into the world. Here is a fuller version of the half-hour conversation, edited for length and clarity.
On what it's like being a Black man in America today . . .
Flaherty: "I'll say this. The first thing that comes to mind is, I am a mixed man in America. But because of the way I look, I may not be perceived as that. I can say this wholeheartedly. There are a lot of times I get looked at as, 'Oh, he's white. Or, maybe he's mixed. Maybe he's not' . . . It's weird for me to speak on this and everything that's going on, because personally, I've never gone through it. Personally, I've never been in a situation watching (Mets slugger) Dominic Smith last night, crying in an interview . . . To see that man of that magnitude, knowing him since he was a junior in high school, to the point he's at now, that's the first time I've ever seen him cry. Those are real, genuine tears. I think about him and what he has gone through. I've never been in that situation. I've never had to go through anything like that. To see Dom-O in tears like that, and kind of being alone out there. It's one of those things, trying to figure out a way to make a statement, as a group, in Major League Baseball."
On his reaction to watching the viral video of the Jacob Blake shooting . . .
Flaherty: "We talk about escalation of force. I don't really understand. The word was he had a knife in his car. And I get that. They tried to taser him and it didn't work. And I get that. But then how do you go from taser, to you get seven (shots) in your back?"
On the decision to be announced along with Fowler as not playing Wednesday, even though he was not scheduled to pitch that day . . .
Flaherty: "Yesterday, everything happened really quick. They included me in the statement about the team. I told them thank you. We talked about it beforehand. I wasn't playing yesterday. I wasn't going to be here anyway, because of COVID situations. We (pitchers who are not starting that day) are not here for the game. They ask us to leave. I appreciated being included. That was Dex's way of, and I don't want to speak for him, but it was just about supporting everybody, to make that statement of not playing."
On what message not playing is supposed to send . . .
Flaherty: "They (NBA players) just wanted to not have basketball be a distraction yesterday. Not have basketball be a distraction today. To force everybody to face the reality of what is going on. That's a lot of the comments that go on Twitter and social media. 'Sports is supposed to be a distraction. We want a distraction from the situation.' That's kind of part of the problem. People don't like to face reality. People don't like to face the reality of the situation of what is going on. That's where, by the NBA not playing yesterday, you had to listen. You had to listen to, well, why? Well, because of what went on in Wisconsin. Because of what is going on since George Floyd was murdered, and what has gone on for the last 400 years. You were forced to listen to the situation. And if it's uncomfortable, then I don't really know what to say to that."
On the Cardinals moving forward with Wednesday's game without Fowler and Flaherty . . .
Flaherty: "I told the guys last night, 'Hey, we have 20 minutes until game time. I'm not expecting a decision to be made.' I loved that they went out and played. I loved that they went out and played, and won the game, because that's what we wanted. We wanted them to go out and play, and win."
On his conversations with the Cardinals about the idea of using Busch Stadium as a voting venue . . .
Flaherty: "Once I saw the More Than A Vote campaign go on, I got on the phone with (Vice President of Athlete Relations) Jimmy (Spencer) at (LeBron James' athlete empowerment organization) Uninterrupted. I talked to them. I wanted to be involved. When I saw (Dodgers starter) David Price use Dodger Stadium, I called Jimmy again, and said, 'Can we do this in St. Louis?' He got me involved with the right people, about, 'What can we do? How can we make this happen?' It's not going to happen overnight, but I'm hoping that it can happen and that we can use Busch as a voting station here in St. Louis when that comes. It continued to take me back down the road of all the missed opportunities I've potentially had to make adjustments or to make change, to support different people in ways that I can. I've missed on a lot of those opportunities, and it hurts, and it sucks as things continue to go on. I truly don't want to miss on any of those opportunities going forward to try to make change."
On what other plans he would like to help put into action . . .
Flaherty: "To try to get involved more in the community here. This is my third year here. I haven't been. That's an honest conversation. I have not been involved enough. I have not done enough. It's hard for the young guys . . . As a young guy, you just want to go about your business of getting into the league. And then you're like, OK, now I can focus on what can I do to get into the community? It's hit that point for me of, what can I do? It's hard to look back and be like, why haven't I don't anything to this point? Now, looking forward, it's what can I do to get involved in the community, and what is going on in St. Louis."
"I'm sick of being outspoken. It's been a lot of talk . . . I'm sick of talking. I want to find things I can do, things we can do as a community. Things we can do as people to make things happen. We have had the conversations. The conversations continue. But I'm sick of the talking about it. I want to make things happen . . . There are a lot of things that can be done. It's really time to make things happen."
