Q&A with Flaherty: Cards' ace explains Wednesday's decision, his plans to help Busch serve as a voting venue and more

Flaherty: "I'll say this. The first thing that comes to mind is, I am a mixed man in America. But because of the way I look, I may not be perceived as that. I can say this wholeheartedly. There are a lot of times I get looked at as, 'Oh, he's white. Or, maybe he's mixed. Maybe he's not' . . . It's weird for me to speak on this and everything that's going on, because personally, I've never gone through it. Personally, I've never been in a situation watching (Mets slugger) Dominic Smith last night, crying in an interview . . . To see that man of that magnitude, knowing him since he was a junior in high school, to the point he's at now, that's the first time I've ever seen him cry. Those are real, genuine tears. I think about him and what he has gone through. I've never been in that situation. I've never had to go through anything like that. To see Dom-O in tears like that, and kind of being alone out there. It's one of those things, trying to figure out a way to make a statement, as a group, in Major League Baseball."